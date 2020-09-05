U23s Win at Braintree and U18s at Spurs

Saturday, 5th Sep 2020 21:15 The Blues’ U23s beat Vanarama National League South Braintree Town 5-3 in a behind-closed-doors friendly at Cressing Road this afternoon. Ben Folami netted twice and Tyreece Simpson, Tommy Smith and Ross Crane, who joined the Blues from Bury Town in the summer, once each. The U23s are in action again on Tuesday when they face Lowestoft in a friendly at Crown Meadow with a limited number of fans admitted (KO 7.30pm). Elsewhere, the U18s beat Tottenham 2-1 away in a friendly at their training ground with Ola Bello and Cameron Stewart on target. The U18s have been drawn against AFC Sudbury at the MEL Group Stadium in the second round of the CNet Training Suffolk FA Senior Cup. The Blues came out of the hat first but cede home advantage to the opposition during the competition. U18s: Bort, Humphreys, Stewart, Knock, Wyss, Sibiza, Chirewa, Cutbush, Alexander, Nwabueze (trialist), Osborne (trialist). Meanwhile, former Blues academy scholar Kian Ronan came off the bench to win his first full cap with Gibraltar as they beat San Marino 1-0 at home in the Nations League earlier today. Ronan, 19, was with Town from the age of eight until he was released at the end of his scholarship in the summer of 2019. Born in Harlow, the right-back or midfielder qualifies for Gibraltar as his mother and grandparents were born there.

Photo: Matchday Images



Upthetown1970 added 21:38 - Sep 5

Great day for our club. 3 very good wins. We have the talent at this club to get back to where we belong. 0

