Town Request Information From Season Ticket Holders as They Prepare for Fans' Return

Sunday, 6th Sep 2020 10:17 Town are asking season ticket holders to register their social bubbles and give other information as they continue their preparations for a limited number of fans fans returning to Portman Road. The Government has targeted supporters returning to football grounds in October with test events taking place. Town hope to stage one at either the League One match against Rochdale on Saturday 26th September or the EFL Trophy game against Gillingham on Tuesday 6th October. The Blues’ initial capacity calculations indicate that it may not be possible to accommodate all season ticket holders who have renewed for 2020/21 within the first phase of the return under the Government’s guidance for social distancing. They therefore need season ticket holders’ assistance in helping to ensure that they each get to see as many games as possible. The club wants all 2020/21 season ticket holders to carry out a number of checks and tasks on their customer account on the online ticketing platform, powered by SeatGeek, at https://tickets.itfc.co.uk. They have outlined on their website the information they require from season ticket holders about how they wish to attend matches at Portman Road moving forward. What Do I Need To Do?

We are appealing for all season ticket holders to manage the registration of their own social/support ‘bubbles’ within our online ticketing platform. This will help us to understand the percentage splits of social ‘bubble’ size requirements, from individual seats up to groups of six. We can then provide a more accurate seating plan layout, following social distancing guidance, which fits the overall requirements of our supporters more accurately. To register the group that you will look to sit within at matches going forward, please follow this step by step guide here. For clarity, only one person from your ‘bubble’ group needs to carry out this process. You must be signed in to your supporter account on https://tickets.itfc.co.uk to be able to proceed with registering your group’s interest to attend matches. The deadline for registration of your social/support ‘bubble’ group is 9.00am on Thursday 10th September, 2020. Supporters not registering their group before this date will still be able to do so as part of the process to apply for tickets to matches. However, the club will need to build the reduced capacity stadium seating plan from the data collected from supporters who do respond. An assumed average will be applied across all group sizes from the data gathered, for all of those who do not reply by this deadline. To allow for optimum accuracy it is therefore requested that all supporters help us to help you by carrying out this step. The more responses the club receives, the more accurate our available seating layout will be, resulting in a fair ballot process for all group sizes. We would like to remind all supporters that your social/support ‘bubble’ should only be made up of people from within the same, or one other, household and be no larger than six people in total. Supporters wishing to attend matches alone are also asked to carry out this step to ensure that we allow for the correct percentage of single seats, socially distanced from other supporters. As a reminder, the minimum age for a supporter to attend unaccompanied by a parent or guardian is 14 years old. Supporters are only able to be registered within one ‘bubble’ group. We would therefore recommend checking with all other supporters that they are adding to ensure they are not already in somebody else’s group. At this stage, only supporters with a 2020/21 season ticket are able to register within these ‘bubble’ groups. Attempting to register a group which contains a non-season ticket holder or somebody who has already been registered in another ‘bubble’ will result in an error message being displayed. This will need to be rectified before the group can be registered. Recap | ‘Bubbles’ Dos & Don’ts

DO sign in to your supporter account – if you don’t you won’t be able to do the above steps.

DO set up your ‘bubble’ using the step by step guide above, before registering your interest to attend games.

DO register your interest as an individual if you intend to watch matches alone at Portman Road – it’s just as important that we know how many single seats are needed too.

DO ensure everybody you are registering interest on behalf of is aware that you are doing this.

DO keep your group to six supporters or less, from up to two households.

DON’T add any non-season ticket holders to your group.

DON’T register interest on behalf of anybody in your group who you do not intend to sit next to at matches – they should register as a separate group.

DON’T register as an individual or as the oldest member of a group if you are under the age of 14 years. Whilst You’re Doing The Above

Furthermore, we would ask all supporters with an Ipswich Town customer number to check the personal information stored securely on their own customer account. Clear, efficient and accurate communication with fans throughout the 2020/21 season is going to be critical in ensuring that we can help as many fans attend matches at Portman Road as possible. We appreciate that it’s difficult to keep on top of all your online customer accounts too and changes of details can often be overlooked until the next time you require use of your account. We’d therefore appeal to all fans to take five minutes to check the contact details we hold for you and the preferences you have chosen in terms of the club holding permission to contact you. This can be checked by visiting the My Profile section of your account at https://tickets.itfc.co.uk. Please check that we hold a current active email address, telephone number and your correct postal address. By clicking on the red Preferences option, you will also be able to select the options of communications that you wish to receive from the club. You will need to select the ‘tickets’ option at least to ensure we are able to contact you directly in relation to your season ticket for 2020/21. By having the correct details stored and allowing us permission to contact you on these details, you are ensuring that you will be the first to hear about important information for all home matches at Portman Road. This season is going to serve up many challenges that we have never faced before. Help us to help you by ensuring your details held are as up to date and complete as possible. Need Help With Any Of The Above?

Anybody seeking additional support or with queries on the setup of their groups, registering interest to attend matches at Portman Road, or updating personal details and contact preferences, is encouraged to contact our ticket office team on 03330 050503 (local rate, 9am – 5pm, Monday – Friday) or by emailing mainticketoffice@itfc.co.uk. We thank you all for your continued support and patience as we carefully work through each step required to ensure we can operate a stadium in the safest manner possible for all supporters and staff colleagues. Rest assured that we are currently exploring all options with regards to the safe return of fans to Portman Road and are currently working with the EFL and all relevant authorities to optimise our capacity when fans are able to return. A further update on ticketing policies with reduced capacities will be given in due course.

