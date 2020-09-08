Town Want Fans' Flags
Tuesday, 8th Sep 2020 09:44
Town want fans to loan them their Blues flags so they can be displayed from Portman Road's seats while games are being played behind closed doors.
Supporters are being asked to email dan.palfrey@itfc.co.uk with a picture of their flag as well as details of its size and how it will be fixed.
Town will then review and confirm whether the flag can be displayed and when it may be dropped off at Portman Road. Flags cannot be taken to Portman Road without prior approval.
Once the flags have been placed in the stadium they will remain in situ. The club say they cannot accept responsibility for flags which may become damaged due to the weather.
Once a limited number of fans are able to return to Portman Road, flags can be collected from Portman Road by the same person who dropped them off.
Photo: Action Images

