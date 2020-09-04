Dobra Could WIn Cap

Tuesday, 8th Sep 2020 10:02

Blues youngster Armando Dobra could win his second U21s cap when Albania take on Andorra in a European Championships qualifier at home in Elbasan this evening.

The 19-year-old made his first appearance for the Albanian U21s in Friday’s 5-1 victory in Austria and picked up an assist.

Albania are currently third in qualification Group 3 with Andorra bottom and England top.

The London-born forward, who qualifies for England and Kosovo as well as Albania, previously won seven U19 caps, scoring once.





Photo: Matchday Images