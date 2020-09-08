Fulham Cup Date Set

Tuesday, 8th Sep 2020 11:54

Town have confirmed that the second round Carabao Cup tie against Fulham at Portman Road will take place on Wednesday 16th September but with an earlier than usual 7pm kick-off.

The Blues are in action on Sunday in their opening League One game of the season against Wigan at Portman Road, hence the visit by the Cottagers being scheduled for the Wednesday rather than Tuesday.

The winners of the tie, which will be available on iFollow Ipswich, will face either Rochdale or Sheffield Wednesday at home during the following midweek.





Photo: Matchday Images