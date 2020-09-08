Town Reject Bournemouth Bid For Jackson - Reports
Tuesday, 8th Sep 2020 14:59
Town are reported to have rejected a £2 million offer from AFC Bournemouth for striker Kayden Jackson.
According to Football Insider, the Cherries see Jackson, who was Town’s joint-top scorer with 11 goals last season, as a potential replacement for Callum WIlson, who has joined Newcastle United and have tabled a £2 million bid - although the offer is reported to be £1 million elsewhere - which has been rebuffed.
Town are said to want a bigger fee for the 26-year-old, who is contracted until next summer with the Blues having an option for a further season. Over the summer Jackson turned down the offer of a contract extension.
Since then, various Championship clubs have been linked with the striker, who joined Town from Accrington Stanley for £1.6 million in the summer of 2018, including Coventry, Stoke City and Birmingham City.
As previously reported, Blackburn showed interest in January when League One Peterborough were also said to be keen, while we understand Luton Town have also been monitoring the Bradford-born frontman’s situation.
Town owner Marcus Evans is understood to have no plans to sell any of the club’s prized assets this summer, however, both he and manager Paul Lambert have previously admitted that offers can be received which the club can’t turn down.
The situation is complicated by the constraints of the salary cap which would make it difficult for the Blues to recruit a replacement for Jackson were he to be sold.
Jackson missed Saturday’s season opener against Bristol Rovers due to a groin problem which he picked up during pre-season.
