Town Reject Bournemouth Bid For Jackson - Reports

Tuesday, 8th Sep 2020 14:59 Town are reported to have rejected a £2 million offer from AFC Bournemouth for striker Kayden Jackson. According to Football Insider, the Cherries see Jackson, who was Town’s joint-top scorer with 11 goals last season, as a potential replacement for Callum WIlson, who has joined Newcastle United and have tabled a £2 million bid - although the offer is reported to be £1 million elsewhere - which has been rebuffed. Town are said to want a bigger fee for the 26-year-old, who is contracted until next summer with the Blues having an option for a further season. Over the summer Jackson turned down the offer of a contract extension. Since then, various Championship clubs have been linked with the striker, who joined Town from Accrington Stanley for £1.6 million in the summer of 2018, including Coventry, Stoke City and Birmingham City. As previously reported, Blackburn showed interest in January when League One Peterborough were also said to be keen, while we understand Luton Town have also been monitoring the Bradford-born frontman’s situation. Town owner Marcus Evans is understood to have no plans to sell any of the club’s prized assets this summer, however, both he and manager Paul Lambert have previously admitted that offers can be received which the club can’t turn down. The situation is complicated by the constraints of the salary cap which would make it difficult for the Blues to recruit a replacement for Jackson were he to be sold. Jackson missed Saturday’s season opener against Bristol Rovers due to a groin problem which he picked up during pre-season.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



PortmanTerrorist added 15:06 - Sep 8

Joke. Expect him to leave and having not completely proved himself, £3m would be nice !



Problem is we cannot reinvest, so is any money worth it ? 2

Nazemariner added 15:08 - Sep 8

Wouldn't sign a new contract and now an offer comes in. I'm not expecting to see Jackson in a Town shirt again. Will Grigg on loan anyone? 0

Linkboy13 added 15:11 - Sep 8

Jackson seems to getting a lot of interest from other clubs, even though he's not rated by some of the numpty experts on here, must be worth at least 4 million, Evans will be rubbing his hands. 3

Nobbysnuts added 15:13 - Sep 8

He won't play for town again. Maybe we can play Freddie in his preferred position. Much better goal scorer. Step up freddie. 5

Len_Brennan added 15:29 - Sep 8

Under normal circumstances I'd be happy to let him off for the £1.6m we paid for him, but the salary cap complicates things big time in terms of replacing him. He is not a centre forward, not a great finisher &, despite his pace, has not shown any potential as a wide striker in 4-3-3, which I thought would have suited him.

He will score goals at League 1 level, just not as many as he should, & Bournemouth will be in for a huge disappointment if they think he is the man to replace an excellent finisher in Callum Wilson. 4

90z added 15:32 - Sep 8

PortmanTerrorist that’s the stupid issue with that salary cap! Could sell for a decent fee but whoever came in would be on the minimal budgets. 0

arc added 15:36 - Sep 8

I hope they come back with another bid—this is decent money for a player who hasn't torn up any trees. 0

dirtydingusmagee added 15:38 - Sep 8

hasnt set the world on fire, .I would not be too sorry if he went elsewhere, Norwood same IMO . Freddie is capable of a good goal tally,if used properly.,if players are not 100% up for playing for Town , move em on . 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments