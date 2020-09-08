Ndaba in For Nsiala

Tuesday, 8th Sep 2020 19:35

Town have been forced into a late change for this evening’s EFL Trophy tie against Arsenal’s U21s with Toto Nsiala dropping out and Corrie Ndaba coming into the side for his full debut.

According to the club, the former Shrewsbury man misses out as a precaution. James Wilson takes Ndaba’s place on the bench.





Photo: Matchday Images