Taylor: Bournemouth Bid For Jackson? That's News to Me

Tuesday, 8th Sep 2020 23:24 Blues assistant boss Stuart Taylor says he knows nothing about a reported AFC Bournemouth bid for striker Kayden Jackson. The Cherries were said to have made an offer reported variously as either £1 million or £2 million, but Taylor, speaking after the 2-1 EFL Trophy defeat to Arsenal’s U21s, was surprised to be asked about such a link. “Alright, OK, I have absolutely no idea about it, I’ve never heard that before,” he said. Asked whether that meant there was nothing in the story, he added: “Not that I’m aware of, that’s news to me.” Jackson, 26, has yet to feature for Town this season but Taylor says last season’s 11-goal joint-top scorer is on his way back. “Kayden had a tight groin a couple of weeks ago just before the Cambridge game,” he said. "He had a little tweak, it was a grade one, and he’s still coming back from that. "He’s on his rehab. He was running yesterday and I’m quite sure he’ll be doing some more running tomorrow when the lads are back in. " He was in with the physio department today, so it’ll just be a case of progressing him back to get him back in training with the rest of the lads.” Taylor says Jackson, who has been the subject of plenty of links with Championship clubs this summer, is very much in Town’s plans:

“One hundred per cent, definitely. Honestly, I’ve not heard that. Whether it’s true or not true, I don’t know anything about that, I’ve not heard anything at all.”

Photo: Matchday Images



