Dobra Wins Cap in Albania U21s Victory
Wednesday, 9th Sep 2020 09:08

Blues forward Armando Dobra started and won his second cap as Albania’s U21s beat Andorra 3-1 in a home European Championships qualifier Elbasan last night.

The 19-year-old was replaced in the 82nd minute having been booked five minutes earlier.

Dobra won his first U21s cap as a 54th-minute sub in Friday’s 5-1 away thrashing of Austria in which he claimed an assist.

The London-born forward, who qualifies for England and Kosovo as well as Albania, who are up to third in Group 3 following their two recent games, previously won seven U19 caps, scoring once.


Photo: Matchday Images



