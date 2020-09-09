ITFC Women Stage Showcase Match

Wednesday, 9th Sep 2020 14:32

ITFC Women are staging a showcase match in which their first team will take on their academy side at the Goldstar Ground, Felixstowe on Sunday (KO 2pm, doors open 1pm).

A maximum of 200 supporters, who can pay what they want, will be admitted at the match which is a precursor to the Tractor Girls’ opening FAWNL Division One South East fixture at home to Hashtag United on Sunday 20th September.

With the attendance limited, fans are advised to arrive early.





Photo: Ross Halls