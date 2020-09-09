Blues Sign Trialist Keeper White
Wednesday, 9th Sep 2020 16:55
Town have signed young keeper Bert White, who has been on trial with the U23s during pre-season, on a one-year deal with the option for an additional year.
As previously reported, the 18-year-old was with AFC Wimbledon as a scholar having been with the Dons since he was 14 after a spell with AFC Bournemouth.
White featured in the friendlies at Coggeshall, Felixstowe & and Walton and Braintree and evidently impressed the Town management.
The keeper will compete with Adam Przybek to play between the sticks for the U23s with Harry Wright having joined Swedish side GAIS on loan until the start of December.
Photo: ITFC
