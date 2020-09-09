Blues Sign Trialist Keeper White

Wednesday, 9th Sep 2020 16:55 Town have signed young keeper Bert White, who has been on trial with the U23s during pre-season, on a one-year deal with the option for an additional year. As previously reported, the 18-year-old was with AFC Wimbledon as a scholar having been with the Dons since he was 14 after a spell with AFC Bournemouth. White featured in the friendlies at Coggeshall, Felixstowe & and Walton and Braintree and evidently impressed the Town management. The keeper will compete with Adam Przybek to play between the sticks for the U23s with Harry Wright having joined Swedish side GAIS on loan until the start of December. So pleased to sign my first professional contract at @IpswichTown. Proud day for me and the family - buzzing to get started! https://t.co/pqkiLt225I — Bert white (@bertwhitee) September 9, 2020

Photo: ITFC



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



monty_radio added 17:16 - Sep 9

Great name! Now for Hagerty F and Hagerty R. 0

shouldistayorcounago added 17:18 - Sep 9

Not trying to be negative but... another keeper? Really?



Holy, Cornell, Przybek, Wright (out on loan), and now White.



Just seems a bizarre strategy, even long term. Wish him the best of luck and a promising career with the Town but a bit baffled. 3

Kesblue66 added 17:36 - Sep 9

Just how many keepers do we need:? 0

heathen66 added 17:41 - Sep 9

@shouldistayorcounago I agree, completely baffling...this is the last position we need addressing with Holy as No.1 and Cornell and Przybek as back-ups if needed. We have loaned Wright out as there is no chance of him playing...and then ultimately replace him...Strange !!!

we now have 4 GKs at the club but only 1 RB in KVY.

The club talks about trimming the squad and then signs a player who imo opinion is not required.

I still wish him the best of luck and hope his career at town flourishes !!! 0

BlueandTruesince82 added 17:45 - Sep 9

Hes on a £150 a week plus a packet of rolos if he's lucky.... he's competition for the u23s wouldnt really be too worried about this. 0

Terry_Nutkins added 17:50 - Sep 9

Everyone exclaiming bafflement at this.che's 18. In Goalkeeping terms that is a baby. This is is for 4-5 years time if he does well. This is forward planning. At least Wright or Przybek will have to leave due to age requirements from salary cap. This guy will have 3 years eligibility without counting so if he does well that's really useful.



If he has really impressed then it's only good news. He'll cost very very little and it doesn't count to salary cap.



There is literally no issue with this signing whatsoever. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments