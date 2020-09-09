McGavin Signs New Deal

Wednesday, 9th Sep 2020 19:56 Midfielder Brett McGavin has put pen to paper on a two-year deal with the club having an option for a further season. The 20-year-old, who had a year remaining on his previous terms, says he can see a pathway into the first team, having already made four senior starts. "You see the team now, there are plenty of young players,” the academy product, son of former Blues youth player and academy head of recruitment Steve, told the club site. "A few of us have had opportunities in the past and I think that’ll continue to happen. That is a factor of me staying. I see an opportunity and a pathway here. "There are people like Skusey [Cole Skuse] who I've learnt a lot from. It’s all competition, it’s anyone's shirt to grab. I’ll be working my hardest to get the shirt. "Obviously I want to stay here but my main ambition is to get into a team, whether that’s here or on loan. That’s my goal, [playing] first-team football." McGavin made his league debut in the 1-0 home defeat to Fleetwood shortly before the 2019/20 season was brought to a premature end. "It was tough but it was great to be involved with the team and it was a learning curve,” he recalled. "You take bits from each game forwards into training and the next game. "It’s a learning experience, you take the positive and you take the negatives and work with them."

Photos: Matchday Images/ITFC



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



midastouch added 20:04 - Sep 9

Best of luck Brett. Hope you get a chance to break into the first team here rather than elsewhere. 2

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments