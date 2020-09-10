Town Receive Family Excellence Award For 13th Year

Thursday, 10th Sep 2020 13:23 Town have received the EFL Family Excellence Award for the 13th consecutive season. The EFL Family Excellence Award, which was instituted in 2007, rewards clubs for providing an outstanding experience for young fans and families, as well as efforts to enhance the matchday experience. Town are one of only three clubs to have been awarded the title every year since its introduction. The recipients are decided using independent assessments from families who made visits to all 72 League clubs on matchdays during the 2019/20 season. The Blues finished third in League One and 12th overall. Town have introduced a number of initiatives to enhance the matchday experience for children and their families including the First Time Fans scheme and the Class of Blues programme, in addition to the FanZone, which has a range of activities for families.

Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



hoppy added 13:28 - Sep 10

That would probably annoy that lot up the road, given how much they do that's 'family-orientated'... 1

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments