Town Match Programmes Available By Post and Online

Thursday, 10th Sep 2020 17:26 Town are producing match programmes for home League One games, despite games being played behind closed doors. A limited number of the programmes, which are slimmer than usual, will be available via a purposely-built website with the club’s media team endeavouring to send out copies by first class post the same day to UK customers only. A digital version will be available from the same website. A printed copy of a programme is £2.50 plus £1 delivery, while the digital version is £2. All programmes for Sunday’s game against Wigan must be ordered by 2pm on Friday 11th September in order to arrive in time for the match. No programmes will be available to purchase from the Planet Blue store at this stage. The club’s intention is that as supporters return to games, the programme will gradually grow towards the 68 pages which has been the norm in recent seasons. New signing Stephen Ward stars on the front of the Wigan programme which also includes a double-page spread looking back at Town’s 1981 UEFA Cup victory 40 years ago this season. The design of the programme also makes reference to those from that campaign, widely viewed as the best in the club’s history. There is also an interview with Aaron Drinan having made his Town debut and a 'best of’ feature with Kane Vincent-Young.

Photo: Matchday Images



