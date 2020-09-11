Lambert Keen for Dobra, El Mizouni and McGavin to Go Out on Loan

Friday, 11th Sep 2020 13:19 Town boss Paul Lambert would like youngsters Armando Dobra, Idris El Mizouni and Brett McGavin to go out on loan in order to get first-team games under their belts. Midfielder McGavin, 20, signed a new contract which runs to the summer of 2022, with the club having an option for a further season, earlier in the week, and Lambert says the midfielder now needs to go out and get games after making four senior appearances for Town last season and having featured during in pre-season. "I think he needs first-team football to keep progressing the way he's going,” Lambert said. "He's trained with us for most of pre-season, he's played some games, a great experience for him at Tottenham as well. "But I think now we maybe look at going out on loan, I think that's important for his development and getting games.” Fellow midfielder El Mizouni, 19, has made six senior starts and seven sub appearances, scoring once, and was also involved with the first team in pre-season, netting a stunning goal at Colchester. Lambert says he’d like the Tunisia international, who had a spell at Cambridge last season before picking up an injury, to go out for another stint, although at the moment the Paris-born schemer is suffering from a minor fitness issue. “He’s got an injury in his back at the minute, but he’s doing alright,” the Blues boss said."Idris needs games as well, without a doubt. A really good talent, without a doubt. He just needs to play football games.” And the same goes for Albania U21 international Dobra, also 19, who has made four starts and four sub appearances, scoring once, on his debut at Luton in the Carabao Cup last season. “He’s another kid that needs constant first team football and in an environment where he can get away from U23 football where there’s no really pressure on you,” Lambert continued. "Those kids have to play with pressure, we need to get them out playing men’s football and learning the hard way is important for them.” Ideally, he’d like to send them to League Two and despite clubs at that level being short on cash due to the coronavirus crisis, he says there ought to be sides able to afford to pay a proportion of their wages while they are with them. “The two kids are not on great money, they’re only kids and you’ve got to earn the right to go up the ladder and get financially looked after,” he said. "They’re on money that the football club thinks is their value. "The most important thing is their development. It’s the development of the kids that’s important, forget the finances, it’s how they progress as footballers and how it’s going to be going forward and making a career going forward. “Ideally, [I’d like them to go to League Two], if that can happen, great. They're are good players and they could handle that level.” Town have already sent keeper Harry Wright, 21, on loan to Swedish side GAIS until December and left-back Bailey Clements and forward Kai Brown, both 19, to National League Dagenham & Redbridge.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Wallingford_Boy added 13:28 - Sep 11

Makes sense. El Miz has an injury, that explains his lack of involvement lately. Will anyone take them though? A run of games at L2 level would see them well set to come back here in January. 2

casanovacrow added 13:29 - Sep 11

They wouldn't be far enough off my first team selection to bung em out on loan. 2

OldClactonBlue added 13:31 - Sep 11

I'd rather play these in our team and get some of the under performers out. 2

Wallingford_Boy added 13:36 - Sep 11

A down arrow is odd. Best to get experience playing first team footy at a lower level that playing U23 football here. Not far off the first team here, but not quite ready. 2

mojo added 13:37 - Sep 11

I could understand it if we were in the Championship but we are not. El Miz has already had a loan at league 2 and proven himself so what would be the point of a second one? How many game changers do we have at the club? What would be the harm in bringing El Miz or Dobra on with 10 minutes to go if we are searching for a winner? 2

SaigonTractor added 13:40 - Sep 11

We have too many midfielders anyway so it'd be good for them to get some regular first team football.



I'd rather them get 70+ minutes a game in League 2, instead of the occasional 20/30 here. 0

midastouch added 13:44 - Sep 11





Let's take a look here:

https://www.eadt.co.uk/sport/idris-el-mizouni-enjoying-cambridge-united-loan-1-6

His most recent performance led to one supporter to proclaim online: 'Young Idris is a different gravy... you Tractor Boys must be blessed with talent if you are letting this diamond go out on loan!'



And how about his superb goal against Colchester very recently? And how about Dobra ripping it up on international duty against Austria in the U21s? His assist was quality. And how about this goal? Unreal quality: 👌 An impressive solo goal from Armando Dobra as Town U23s drew 1-1 with Cardiff City this afternoon.



👏 #itfc pic.twitter.com/PwISbUsm5t — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) March 9, 2020



Honestly, what do these talented boys need to do in order to get a proper chance? It's infuriating! El Mizouni went out on loan at Cambridge and looked like a class act. And before anybody says it was only League 2 level, well Cambridge just beat us in a pre-season friendly!Let's take a look here:His most recent performance led to one supporter to proclaim online: 'Young Idris is a different gravy... you Tractor Boys must be blessed with talent if you are letting this diamond go out on loan!'And how about his superb goal against Colchester very recently? And how about Dobra ripping it up on international duty against Austria in the U21s? His assist was quality. And how about this goal? Unreal quality:Honestly, what do these talented boys need to do in order to get a proper chance? It's infuriating! 2

Nazemariner added 13:46 - Sep 11

Neither Mcgavin nor El Miz are getting in ahead of the likes of Bishop, Dozzell, Huws, Judge, Skuse or Downes, so it makes sense to get them out somewhere playing games. Dobra on the other hand must be knocking on the door for one of the three advanced positions. 1

StringerBell added 13:47 - Sep 11

Wallingford - there are some right chimps on here who think down marking is such a lark and yet they never comment. Twerps.

To my mind we should be blooding these guys - Dobra and El Miz in particular - in our team, not sending them off to some L2 dead end. Dobra proved himself at Cambridge and Brighton were looking at El Miz. There's plenty of deadwood in our current squad that these players could challenge. 3

BryanPlug added 13:47 - Sep 11

He wants them away on loan because he doesn’t want them showing up our old lags 0

midastouch added 13:52 - Sep 11

Burley would start building a team around these sorts of players, not loaning them out! 1

ITFC_96 added 13:53 - Sep 11

From the textbook of the 5 point plan I imagine? 1

Bergholt_Blue added 14:03 - Sep 11

Can't say I'd be too impressed with Dobra & El Miz going out on loan. Should both be in every first team squad 1

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments