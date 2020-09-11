Lambert Keen for Dobra, El Mizouni and McGavin to Go Out on Loan
Friday, 11th Sep 2020 13:19
Town boss Paul Lambert would like youngsters Armando Dobra, Idris El Mizouni and Brett McGavin to go out on loan in order to get first-team games under their belts.
Midfielder McGavin, 20, signed a new contract which runs to the summer of 2022, with the club having an option for a further season, earlier in the week, and Lambert says the midfielder now needs to go out and get games after making four senior appearances for Town last season and having featured during in pre-season.
"I think he needs first-team football to keep progressing the way he's going,” Lambert said.
"He's trained with us for most of pre-season, he's played some games, a great experience for him at Tottenham as well.
"But I think now we maybe look at going out on loan, I think that's important for his development and getting games.”
Fellow midfielder El Mizouni, 19, has made six senior starts and seven sub appearances, scoring once, and was also involved with the first team in pre-season, netting a stunning goal at Colchester.
Lambert says he’d like the Tunisia international, who had a spell at Cambridge last season before picking up an injury, to go out for another stint, although at the moment the Paris-born schemer is suffering from a minor fitness issue.
“He’s got an injury in his back at the minute, but he’s doing alright,” the Blues boss said."Idris needs games as well, without a doubt. A really good talent, without a doubt. He just needs to play football games.”
And the same goes for Albania U21 international Dobra, also 19, who has made four starts and four sub appearances, scoring once, on his debut at Luton in the Carabao Cup last season.
“He’s another kid that needs constant first team football and in an environment where he can get away from U23 football where there’s no really pressure on you,” Lambert continued.
"Those kids have to play with pressure, we need to get them out playing men’s football and learning the hard way is important for them.”
Ideally, he’d like to send them to League Two and despite clubs at that level being short on cash due to the coronavirus crisis, he says there ought to be sides able to afford to pay a proportion of their wages while they are with them.
“The two kids are not on great money, they’re only kids and you’ve got to earn the right to go up the ladder and get financially looked after,” he said. "They’re on money that the football club thinks is their value.
"The most important thing is their development. It’s the development of the kids that’s important, forget the finances, it’s how they progress as footballers and how it’s going to be going forward and making a career going forward.
“Ideally, [I’d like them to go to League Two], if that can happen, great. They're are good players and they could handle that level.”
Town have already sent keeper Harry Wright, 21, on loan to Swedish side GAIS until December and left-back Bailey Clements and forward Kai Brown, both 19, to National League Dagenham & Redbridge.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 270 bloggers
Pyramid Strong by Mullet
On Friday the members of League One voted by majority to instigate a salary cap. In doing so they not only limit everybody in the division to spending £2.5m per season, but they limit themselves in making the transition to established second tier side or beyond.
We Should Encourage the Club and the League to Stream All Games by rugbytomc
In an ideal world, all League One clubs for next season would take the extra steps of temperature checks at the turnstiles with entry refused for anyone with a temperature and also insist on every fan entering the ground wearing a mask for the entirety of their time in the ground.
Euro Glory for Town by clivebleedingthomas
This was the season in which we had a realistic chance of winning the Treble - it sounds like complete fantasy now, but it happened. Our hopes of FA Cup glory had been finished, along with Kevin Beattie’s career as a Town player, at Villa Park.
Happy Highbury as Town Head to Wembley by clivebleedingthomas
As if going to an FA Cup semi-final was not stressful enough, I had added stress. I travelled on a Supporters Club coach, on board many families, including my father and my wife
Woods Wonder Strike Ends Deadlock by clivebleedingthomas
A sixth round FA Cup tie of greater length than most season's cup runs had begun almost three weeks earlier in front of the Portman Road record crowd of 38,010, a record that still stands.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]