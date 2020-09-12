The TWTD Prediction League 2020/21

Saturday, 12th Sep 2020 12:39 With the start of the League One season only one day away, it’s time to register for the TWTD Prediction League 2020/21. The Prediction League – which doesn’t include cup matches – is essentially the same competition we’ve been running since August 2000. You predict the score and first scorer of each match and you get points based on your accuracy. You get three points if you get the scoreline spot on, plus a bonus of the number of goals in that game (so an accurate prediction of 1-3 would get you three points and a bonus of four). If you don’t get the score right but correctly guess that it will be an away win, for example, you’ll be awarded one point. You get two points for predicting the correct first Town scorer. The overall winner of the competition, which had 488 registered entrants last season, will receive £150 in Amazon vouchers with second receiving £100 and third £50. Last year’s competition was won by Thorpedo for the second successive season having amassed 68 points, ahead of sohamblue in second on 64 with bigsarah third two points behind. To get started, go to our Prediction League page and enter your predictions for Sunday’s opening game against Wigan Athletic at Portman Road. You can make any number of predictions for a match, but only the last one will count. So, if the Blues make a surprise addition and you think the new man will bag a debut goal, just log in and change your prediction.

Photo: Matchday Images



