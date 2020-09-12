ITFC Women's Showcase Match

Saturday, 12th Sep 2020 15:11 ITFC Women are staging a showcase match in which their first team will take on their academy side at the Goldstar Ground, Felixstowe on Sunday, which now kicks off at the later time of 3pm, doors open 2pm. A maximum of 200 supporters, who can pay what they want, will be admitted at the match which is a precursor to the Tractor Girls’ opening FAWNL Division One South East fixture at home to Hashtag United on Sunday 20th September. With the attendance limited, fans are advised to arrive early. ❗️IMPORTANT INFORMATION ❗️



If you are planning on attending tomorrow’s showcase match please take the time to read through the Covid-19 safety protocols put in place by @Felixseasiders #ITFC pic.twitter.com/IG0lt3hmHL — Ipswich Town FC Women (@ITFCWomen) September 12, 2020

Photo: Ross Halls



