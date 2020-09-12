U18s Lose at Colchester in Season Opener

Saturday, 12th Sep 2020 17:54

Town’s U18s were beaten 3-2 at Colchester United in their opening Professional Development League Two South fixture this morning.

Ola Bello and Michael Bareck, from the penalty spot, scored the goals for the young Blues, while Frankie Terry, Kacy Parish and Harvey Sayer were on target for the U's.





Photo: Action Images