U23s Beaten at Billericay
Saturday, 12th Sep 2020 21:20

The Blues U23s were beaten 5-0 at Billericay Town in a behind closed doors friendly earlier today.

Former Brighton striker Jake Robinson scored a hat-trick and Ayoub Assal and Lewis Knight one each for the National League South side, who also fielded ex-Town academy players Jai Reason and Jacob Marsden, as well as former Charlton right-back Lawrie Wilson and ex-England man Paul Konchesky.

The U23s play their first Professional Development Two South game of the season on Tuesday when Millwall visit Playford Road for a behind closed doors fixture.


TractorRoyNo1 added 21:51 - Sep 12
Wow
dukey44 added 22:11 - Sep 12
Yet our first team loses against u21 team....
