U23s Beaten at Billericay

Saturday, 12th Sep 2020 21:20 The Blues U23s were beaten 5-0 at Billericay Town in a behind closed doors friendly earlier today. Former Brighton striker Jake Robinson scored a hat-trick and Ayoub Assal and Lewis Knight one each for the National League South side, who also fielded ex-Town academy players Jai Reason and Jacob Marsden, as well as former Charlton right-back Lawrie Wilson and ex-England man Paul Konchesky. The U23s play their first Professional Development Two South game of the season on Tuesday when Millwall visit Playford Road for a behind closed doors fixture.

Photo: Action Images



