Wilson Starts as Woolfenden Misses League One Opener Against Wigan

Sunday, 13th Sep 2020 11:21 Town are forced into one change for this afternoon’s live-on Sky League One opener against Wigan Athletic at Portman Road with Luke Woolfenden missing from the back four, while Flynn Downes is again left out of the 18 (KO midday). The centre-half is understood to have picked up a knock in training and is replaced by James Wilson, who is making his first competitive appearance of the season. Corrie Ndaba misses a chance of a league debut having suffered a dead leg during the 2-1 EFL Trophy defeat to Arsenal's U21s in midweek. Tomas Holy got the nod in goal ahead of David Cornell. There is again no place in the squad for Downes, who was given time off ahead of last week’s 3-0 Carabao Cup victory over Bristol Rovers following the interest from Crystal Palace and his subsequent transfer request. Also absent from the bench is Jack Lankester, who is also understood to have picked up a knock, with Janoi Donacien included having recovered from the knock he suffered at Cambridge. Former Blues striker Joe Garner is named as Wigan’s captain, while ex-Town winger Gary Roberts is also in the XI. One-time Blues youngster Pat Webber is on the bench for the Latics, who have manager John Sheridan in charge for the first time since taking over on Friday. Wigan are without forward Gavin Massey, due a leg muscle injury, while defensive pair Danny Fox and Josh Clarke, who signed on short-term deals on Friday, are not involved. Following a summer exodus as a result of their administration, only Kai Naismith remains in the XI which drew 1-1 at home to Fulham on the final day of the Championship season in July. Fans won't need to be reminded that the Blues have a poor record on Sky having not won for 16 matches in front of their cameras. Their last success was the 1-0 defeat of the MK Dons at Stadium MK in December 2015. Town: Holy, Chambers (c), Wilson, Nsiala, Ward, Dozzell, Nolan, Bishop, Judge, Sears, Drinan. Subs: Cornell, Edwards, Norwood, Donacien, Kenlock, Hawkins, Huws. Wigan: Jones, Obi, Long, Naismith, Pearce, L Evans, Merrie, Solomon-Otabor, Gardner, Roberts, Garner (c). Subs: O Evans, Crankshaw, Joseph, Perry, Jolley, Aasgaard, Webber. Referee: Thomas Bramall (Sheffield).

Photo: Matchday Images



BlueandTruesince82 added 11:24 - Sep 13

We should win this given the 11 they can put out... McAnthony will be whingeing again 1

Bluearmy_81 added 11:27 - Sep 13

Ndaba doesn't even make the bench after a very good performance vs Arsenal youth. That's why we're league 1 and staying here... -10

dreblue added 11:30 - Sep 13

@BlueArmy - Ndaba is injured... follow your team properly and keep up to date with the latest before making negative comments please.



Let’s hope for a good win today. And let’s hope Woolf and Ndaba injuries are not too as we def need them playing 5

RegencyBlue added 11:30 - Sep 13

Ndaba was injured the other night.



As far as Wolfenden is concerned let’s hope it is just an injury if you follow me! 3

Suffolkboy added 11:34 - Sep 13

Let’s see what actually happens on the pitch,consider the quality of opposition ,judge our coherence and show some faith and confidence !

Things may go wrong , they may not , BUT pre - judging purely on selection can’t be right : we are far removed from the front line of knowledge .

COYB ,give us something to rave about ! 1

TimmyH added 11:36 - Sep 13

No Downes and no Jackson which probably means they'll be off sooner rather than later and now the seemingly always injured Norwood obviously not fit to start.

Should win this with the straight s Wigan are in. 1

Icantbelieveyousaidt added 11:37 - Sep 13

Bluearmy_81 - Do try and keep up with all things ITFC - down south we have a place for folk like you.

Of course you are hoping for a defeat today - let's hope your wish is not granted.

Play nicely with the other children 1

MonkeyAlan added 11:44 - Sep 13

I don't like the look of our defense much. A mistake waiting to happen. 0

Bluearmy_81 added 11:44 - Sep 13

Of course I am, you total muppets -2

multiplescoregasms added 11:46 - Sep 13

Today is going to be a good day. I feel a 2-1 win coming. Might not be the best football we play all year but the result will be the important thing. Coyb. 0

ArnieM added 11:47 - Sep 13

Just how many bloody “knocks “ can a Club pick up in pre-season? It’s bloody ridiculous!



Injured:

Norwood

KVY

Woolfie

Lankester



that’s nearly half the first team! 1

Lathers added 12:00 - Sep 13

Nsiala and Wilson at centre back will always give the Oppo a chance. Only weak area for us today. 0

FenboyBlue added 12:02 - Sep 13

Ipswich gets more knocks than the front door of 10 Downing Street 0

Linkboy13 added 12:05 - Sep 13

It's bad enough getting injured from a opponent, but from one of your own players is avoidable. Surely training games of high intensity shouldn't be going on just before a big game. 0

BeattiesBackPocket added 12:05 - Sep 13

This is a must win game against a side who are struggling have lost their manager, best players and unsure on owners Taking over. Not one person on their bench has made a league appearance. I know it’s first game but come on we need to set out our stall against a struggling club for the season 0

