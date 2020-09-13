Wilson Starts as Woolfenden Misses League One Opener Against Wigan
Sunday, 13th Sep 2020 11:21
Town are forced into one change for this afternoon’s live-on Sky League One opener against Wigan Athletic at Portman Road with Luke Woolfenden missing from the back four, while Flynn Downes is again left out of the 18 (KO midday).
The centre-half is understood to have picked up a knock in training and is replaced by James Wilson, who is making his first competitive appearance of the season. Corrie Ndaba misses a chance of a league debut having suffered a dead leg during the 2-1 EFL Trophy defeat to Arsenal's U21s in midweek. Tomas Holy got the nod in goal ahead of David Cornell.
There is again no place in the squad for Downes, who was given time off ahead of last week’s 3-0 Carabao Cup victory over Bristol Rovers following the interest from Crystal Palace and his subsequent transfer request.
Also absent from the bench is Jack Lankester, who is also understood to have picked up a knock, with Janoi Donacien included having recovered from the knock he suffered at Cambridge.
Former Blues striker Joe Garner is named as Wigan’s captain, while ex-Town winger Gary Roberts is also in the XI.
One-time Blues youngster Pat Webber is on the bench for the Latics, who have manager John Sheridan in charge for the first time since taking over on Friday.
Wigan are without forward Gavin Massey, due a leg muscle injury, while defensive pair Danny Fox and Josh Clarke, who signed on short-term deals on Friday, are not involved.
Following a summer exodus as a result of their administration, only Kai Naismith remains in the XI which drew 1-1 at home to Fulham on the final day of the Championship season in July.
Fans won't need to be reminded that the Blues have a poor record on Sky having not won for 16 matches in front of their cameras. Their last success was the 1-0 defeat of the MK Dons at Stadium MK in December 2015.
Town: Holy, Chambers (c), Wilson, Nsiala, Ward, Dozzell, Nolan, Bishop, Judge, Sears, Drinan. Subs: Cornell, Edwards, Norwood, Donacien, Kenlock, Hawkins, Huws.
Wigan: Jones, Obi, Long, Naismith, Pearce, L Evans, Merrie, Solomon-Otabor, Gardner, Roberts, Garner (c). Subs: O Evans, Crankshaw, Joseph, Perry, Jolley, Aasgaard, Webber. Referee: Thomas Bramall (Sheffield).
Photo: Matchday Images
