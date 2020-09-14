Bishop in Team of the Week

Monday, 14th Sep 2020 16:04

Goalscorer Teddy Bishop has been named in the SkyBet League One Team of the Week for his performance in the 2-0 victory over Wigan yesterday.

Bishop, 24, netted the Blues’ opening goal as they defeated the Latics at Portman Road, his second career goal and his first since November 2014.

Also in the select XI is ex-Blues right-back Josh Emmanuel after his league debut for Hull City as they won 2-0 at Gillingham on Saturday.

Emmanuel, 23, joined the Tigers over the summer having left Bolton at the end of last season.





Photo: Matchday Images