Birmingham in Jackson Talks - Report

Tuesday, 15th Sep 2020 12:51 Birmingham City are reported to be in talks with the Blues regarding striker Kayden Jackson. Last week, Town turned down a £1 million offer from AFC Bournemouth for the 26-year-old frontman, who was last season’s joint-top scorer with 11 goals along with James Wilson. Now Football Insider, who claimed the Cherries’ bid was £2 million, report that Birmingham, who have cash to spend following the £22.75 million sale of Jude Bellingham to Borussia Dortmund, are in talks with the Blues regarding a £2.5 million deal. While interest from Birmingham wouldn't be a surprise, the Midlanders have been linked before this summer, an offer of as much as £2.5 million seems unlikely. Speaking about Bournemouth’s interest on Friday, manager Paul Lambert said: “I just found out after the game on Tuesday that Bournemouth put a bid. Again, I don’t think it’s up to [owner] Marcus [Evans]’s valuation. “Now that might transpire, I don’t know. That’s up to Bournemouth, what they want to do with it. “I spoke to Kayden the other day and he was really good, no issues at all. He’s got a little injury at the minute but he was really professional about it, no problem there.” Did the move not interest Jackson? “I think any player wants to improve and if it’s an opportunity to go to a higher level, maybe more money, all those sorts of thing. “But again it’s up to Marcus what he does with the transfer fee if one does come in and it’s suitable for the football club moving forward.” Jackson is contracted to Town until next summer with the club having an option for a further season. Over the summer Jackson turned down the offer of a contract extension. Since then, various Championship clubs have been linked with the striker, who joined Town from Accrington Stanley for £1.6 million in the summer of 2018, including Birmingham as well as Coventry and Stoke City. As TWTD previously reported, Blackburn showed interest in January when League One Peterborough were also said to be keen, while we understand Luton Town have also been monitoring the Bradford-born frontman’s situation. Town owner Marcus Evans is understood to have no plans to sell any of the club’s prized assets this summer, however, both he and manager Paul Lambert have previously admitted that offers can be received which the club can’t turn down. The situation is complicated by the constraints of the salary cap which would make it difficult for the Blues to recruit a replacement for Jackson were he to be sold. Jackson has missed all three of Town’s games so far this season due to a groin problem which he picked up during pre-season.

Photo: Matchday Images



aardvaark added 12:53 - Sep 15

James WILSON?? 5

rugbytomc added 12:57 - Sep 15

I'd like to keep him but if he cost £1.6m then Evans probably is after £2.5m minimum. Otherwise he stays. 0

WeWereZombies added 12:57 - Sep 15

Can't imagine that Norwood will be happy with Wilson taking his place as joint top scorer... 3

Pencilpete added 13:13 - Sep 15

a 900k profit plus hopefully a sell on clause for a player who has never really done it for us and doesn't fit into our new system seems like good business for me



Plus do we really need to replace him with the emergence of Drinan ? I'd rather we bought a good solid centre back to play alongside Woolfenden 4

BryanPlug added 13:19 - Sep 15

All these clubs that have sold players for multi millions and want to replace them with the likes of Jackson but are only bidding around £1 million. They must know ME is a pushover. They can do one. 1

iaintaylorx added 13:24 - Sep 15

£2.5m does sound nice, BUT... we won't reinvest it, so what is the point in selling him? ME licking his lips already. If we really want to get out of League 1 this season, then we need to keep hold of our bets players! Yes, he might have said he wants to leave, but that's only because we're one of the most boring clubs with a complete lack of motivation! PL is lucky to be in the job after his disastrous philosophies last season. After all ME has done in a positive sense for this club, he needs to stop being so stubborn an sell the club to a reasonable buyer who will invest.



It's ridiculous how compliant we are with letting players going and constantly thinking we will find a replacement. We won't. The money we get will go on loan fees and agent fees, like it always does!! -1

Wallingford_Boy added 13:29 - Sep 15

£2.5m?! Yes please! But yes, clearly won't be that much. The rise of Drinan means he is lower on the list, so won't be the end of the world to see him move on. 1

MonkeyAlan added 13:35 - Sep 15

For 2.5 million. Definitely. He isn't worth anything near what we paid for him. So any profit l would snap their hand off. We won't miss him. Has never been anything special. 3

PortmanTerrorist added 13:49 - Sep 15

iaintaylorx you are bang on, we cannot reinvest in the team due to exceeding the salary cap as is, but that does not mean that ME won't grab the chance to balance the books by selling a player who seems to be rated on his excellent pace more than his reasonable ability.



I suppose the exception would be a high quality U21 loan from top division which does not count against the Cap, but even then we already have too many players so my money is on "goodbye" to KJ. -1

Terry_Nutkins added 13:52 - Sep 15

Iain Taylor there is a lot of being angry about stuff that hasn't happened.



1. This sale has happened. (And to be fair £2.5 mil for Jackson would be very reasonable)

2. ME stubbon and not selling. There are not any buyers!!



We'd have to be able to re-invest and the salary cap restricts but I think we'd be able to do something. I think if we'd got Clarke Harris for £1.25mil and sold Jackson for £2.5 that would have been good business. So we need to find something similar now Clarke Harris is off the table.



At the minute our format means he would be struggling to get in. 1

Terry_Nutkins added 13:53 - Sep 15

*sale hasn't happened. 0

Elmswell_Blue added 13:56 - Sep 15

So the moaning about the club resurfaces because another club is linked with one of our players. There is nothing to suggest the club will sell so why go on about "lack of ambition" etc at this time? 0

TractorRoyNo1 added 14:04 - Sep 15

£2.5 + 20% add on......"Taxi!" 0

BlueandTruesince82 added 14:14 - Sep 15

Isnt the problem with Clarke Harris that hes signed for posh?



Also are we not above the salary cap so unless Jackos wages comming off take us under that we can't add anyone else as then count towards the cap.



Still sell him for 2.5 mil mind. We paid too much so 2.5 is well over 0

BlueySwede added 14:24 - Sep 15

£2.5 would be quite good business on our part. I like Jackson, but not quite sure he will develop/progress much more. I would love to see a young hungry player in the Darren Bent-mould. Any youngsters coming through? Kai Brown? Simpson? Would love to see a surprise development from one of the youngsters. 0

