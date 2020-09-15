Birmingham in Jackson Talks - Report
Tuesday, 15th Sep 2020 12:51
Birmingham City are reported to be in talks with the Blues regarding striker Kayden Jackson.
Last week, Town turned down a £1 million offer from AFC Bournemouth for the 26-year-old frontman, who was last season’s joint-top scorer with 11 goals along with James Wilson.
Now Football Insider, who claimed the Cherries’ bid was £2 million, report that Birmingham, who have cash to spend following the £22.75 million sale of Jude Bellingham to Borussia Dortmund, are in talks with the Blues regarding a £2.5 million deal.
While interest from Birmingham wouldn't be a surprise, the Midlanders have been linked before this summer, an offer of as much as £2.5 million seems unlikely.
Speaking about Bournemouth’s interest on Friday, manager Paul Lambert said: “I just found out after the game on Tuesday that Bournemouth put a bid. Again, I don’t think it’s up to [owner] Marcus [Evans]’s valuation.
“Now that might transpire, I don’t know. That’s up to Bournemouth, what they want to do with it.
“I spoke to Kayden the other day and he was really good, no issues at all. He’s got a little injury at the minute but he was really professional about it, no problem there.”
Did the move not interest Jackson? “I think any player wants to improve and if it’s an opportunity to go to a higher level, maybe more money, all those sorts of thing.
“But again it’s up to Marcus what he does with the transfer fee if one does come in and it’s suitable for the football club moving forward.”
Jackson is contracted to Town until next summer with the club having an option for a further season. Over the summer Jackson turned down the offer of a contract extension.
Since then, various Championship clubs have been linked with the striker, who joined Town from Accrington Stanley for £1.6 million in the summer of 2018, including Birmingham as well as Coventry and Stoke City.
As TWTD previously reported, Blackburn showed interest in January when League One Peterborough were also said to be keen, while we understand Luton Town have also been monitoring the Bradford-born frontman’s situation.
Town owner Marcus Evans is understood to have no plans to sell any of the club’s prized assets this summer, however, both he and manager Paul Lambert have previously admitted that offers can be received which the club can’t turn down.
The situation is complicated by the constraints of the salary cap which would make it difficult for the Blues to recruit a replacement for Jackson were he to be sold.
Jackson has missed all three of Town’s games so far this season due to a groin problem which he picked up during pre-season.
Photo: Matchday Images
