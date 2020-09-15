Brown on Target as U23s Draw Opener

Tuesday, 15th Sep 2020 16:26

Sub Zak Brown was on target for Town’s U23s as they drew 1-1 with Millwall in their opening Professional Development League Two South fixture of the season behind closed doors at Playford Road.

The Blues included summer additions Ross Crane, the winger who joined from Bury Town, and keeper Bert White, the former AFC Wimbledon keeper who signed last week following a trial.

Brown put Town ahead in the 75th minute when he powered into the box and hit a shot which went under the keeper.

The Lions equalised only four minutes later when a free-kick from the right was headed across goal and volleyed home.

Town: White, O'Reilly, Cotter, Baggott, Smith, Healy, Viral, Gibbs, Crane (Oppong), Folami, Simpson (Z Brown). Unused: Bort, Crowe, Andoh.





