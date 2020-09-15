Government Grants Permission for EFL Pilot Events

Tuesday, 15th Sep 2020 16:50 The Government has given the EFL permission for clubs to continue pilot events with up to 1,000 fans present this weekend. Clubs were asked to put in requests to be included among a limited number of pilot games by today in order to be signed off in time. Last week, the Government announced that the planned return of spectators from October 1st would be reviewed following an increase in coronavirus cases and that pilot events would be restricted to 1,000 supporters. The EFL's head of policy, John Nagle, wrote to clubs this morning regarding the weekend pilots: "We cannot guarantee at this stage that all clubs that would like to stage a pilot will be given permission to do so, as only a limited number will be approved. "We are still in discussions with regard to pilot matches on other dates.” An EFL spokesman added that the organisation remains "in discussions with the Government about the pilot programme which may include a limited number of further pilot matches during September with capacity limited to 1,000". He added: ”The League is clear in its view that social distancing can be applied safely in football stadia and that having crowds at matches is an absolutely essential part of helping to protect club finances, which remain under extreme pressure. "Therefore, the successful delivery of further pilots will be an important step towards getting larger numbers of fans into grounds safely." Oliver Dowden, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, is set to meet with bodies representing various sports later in the week to discuss the planned return of fans from October 1st. The Blues are keen to hold a pilot event at either the League One match against Rochdale on Saturday 26th September or the EFL Trophy game against Gillingham on Tuesday 6th October.

Photo: Pagepix



