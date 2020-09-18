Lambert: Fulham Game Great For Dobra's Development

Friday, 18th Sep 2020 14:40 Blues boss Paul Lambert felt Wednesday’s 1-0 Carabao Cup defeat to Fulham will have been a great game for youngster Armando Dobra’s development. The Albanian U21 international made his first Town appearance of the season from the start against the Whites. Asked how he felt the 19-year-old did when up against Premier League players, he said: “A bit up and down. I think he’s got to release the ball quicker, but he’s a young lad and you can never fault his enthusiasm or his endeavour. “But I think the game was a tough game for him, he was up against really strong players, against guys who had played in their first team against Arsenal. “A big learning curve, some OK things and some not so good things, but he’ll learn. The big thing for me is as long as he learns when to release the ball and be quicker on the ball, I think that is important for him. “Great game for his development but he’s got a long, long way to go to improve that’s for sure.” Lambert said last week that Dobra, Idris El Mizouni and Brett McGavin are players he’d like to see go out on loan.



“Hopefully that will happen,” he reiterated. “A couple of young kids will go out on loan and start to play. I think it’s important for their development to play. So if we can do that then great, but somebody has to want you.”

Photo: Matchday Images



