Lambert and Nolan in Team of the Week

Monday, 21st Sep 2020 11:37

Town boss Paul Lambert and goalscorer Jon Nolan have been named in the Sky Bet League One Team of the Week following the 2-0 win at Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

The Blues top the division on goal difference following the victory at the Memorial Stadium in which Nolan added the second goal in the 89th minute to seal the three points, Rovers skipper Max Ehmer having given Town the lead with an own goal on 80.

Midfielder Teddy Bishop was in last week's select XI for his goal and display in the 2-0 home victory over Wigan Athletic.





