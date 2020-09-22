Former Loanee Garbutt Joins Blackpool

Tuesday, 22nd Sep 2020 10:45 Former Blues loanee Luke Garbutt has signed a one-year deal with fellow League One side Blackpool. Town were keen to bring the 27-year-old, a free agent following his release by Everton, back to Portman Road on a permanent basis over the summer but after the introduction of the League One salary cap cooled their interest and signed Stephen Ward. Sunderland were also in talks with Garbutt but were similarly hampered by the salary cap. “I’m pleased to be here and looking forward to working under Neil Critchley,” Garbutt told the official Blackpool website. “I really like what the head coach had to say when I spoke to him a few days ago, and he was a big factor in my move here. He’s spent the last few years at Liverpool and developed players really well, so I’m looking forward to what the future brings here. “There’s big plans for this football club and I’m hopeful I can be a big part of what’s to come this season.” Critchley added: “I’m delighted Luke has joined us for the upcoming season. He will bring experience to a youthful group, and he knows this division well having enjoyed a really successful season in League One last year. ✍️ Welcome to Blackpool FC, Luke Garbutt!



The former Everton man has joined the Club on a 12 month contract.



➡️ https://t.co/Ujvtrbbo1L pic.twitter.com/qJOp7tPrVx — Blackpool FC (@BlackpoolFC) September 22, 2020 “The fact he has chosen Blackpool over a number of other interested clubs, is a sign of how well the club is progressing. “During my conversations with Luke, I felt his desire to come to Blackpool. I very much look forward to working with him, as he will be a vital member of our squad this season.” Garbutt, who joins another former Blue Grant Ward at Bloomfield Road, made 29 starts and one sub appearance for Town during 2019/20, scoring six goals.

Photo: TWTD



unknown100 added 10:48 - Sep 22

I actually really liked garbutt but I also think he wasn’t an outstanding player he just scored some wonder goals and made him look better than he was, I’m not sure he would have fit in to our new system 2

BildestonBlue added 10:49 - Sep 22

Wow! Well played luke👍🏻 0

itfcpaul added 10:53 - Sep 22

He wasn't that special to be honest, scored the odd goal and took an OK free kick early in the season but did nothing later on, looks like him holding out for a huge club worked for him, noticed it's only a 1 year deal, so he isn't tied in too long and probably had to take it or he wouldn't have a club by the looks of it 1

TractorRoyNo1 added 10:56 - Sep 22

Too greedy should have taken our offer, now he's hit the bottom of wages and club - serves him right 0

Nazemariner added 11:02 - Sep 22

WTF!



He was one of best performers last season and would have slotted straight back in to the team in one of a few positions.



I understand that the wage cap would of hampered our efforts to sign him, and that Blackpools lesser wage expense would of allowed them to offer a higher wage than either us or Sunderland, but surely we surely we looked to move somebody on in order to bring him in.....I can't imagine Stephen Ward is earning any less than the money Garbutt will be earning at Blackpool???



I am fearful that this bite us on the bum big time :-( 0

TrueBlue66 added 11:05 - Sep 22

Prefer Stephen Ward, he’s a natural leader and our back line has improved greatly and it’s without doubt his experience will have been a contribution to that.



Does look from the outside that Garbutt has clung on to hope of a championship offer and had to settle at Blackpool for a season! 2

bobble added 11:07 - Sep 22

lots of clubs have big plans...................... 0

Gilesy added 11:09 - Sep 22

Blackpool is closer to his home than Ipswich so that makes sense. Blackpool offered him a contract, so that makes sense too.



I hope he's had a chlamydia jab...it's an awful place. 1

Blocker123 added 11:24 - Sep 22

I knew he was going to join another club instead of us.........

But BLACKPOOL!!!!!!!😭😭😭 0

