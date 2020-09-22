Rochdale Programme on Sale

Tuesday, 22nd Sep 2020 14:24

The programme for Saturday’s second home League One match of the season against Rochdale is now available from the club.

Despite games being played behind closed doors for the foreseeable future, Town are producing programmes for every league match, albeit slimmer than in recent seasons. The print run for the game against Wigan sold out soon after being made available.

The programme for the visit of Dale features an interviews with Andre Dozzell and legend John Wark, current centre-half Luke Woolfenden taking on the 'best of challenge', while manager Paul Lambert gives his thoughts on the Blues’ start to the season.

The paper version of the programme will go to press on Wednesday night with the club’s media department sending them out to UK residents only first class from Thursday.

The programme is available to order now here with the hard copy £2.50 plus postage and the digital version £2.

The club’s intention is that as supporters return to games, the programme will gradually be increased in pages.

The programme is not on sale at Planet Blue, while supporters in Seat+ areas receive a free copy as part of their season ticket package.





Photo: Matchday Images