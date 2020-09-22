El Mizouni Rejoins Cambridge United on Loan

Tuesday, 22nd Sep 2020 16:19 Blues midfielder Idris El Mizouni has rejoined Cambridge United on loan for the season, although with Town having an option to recall him in January. The 19-year-old was previously with the League Two club at the end of last season, signing in January and making five starts and two sub appearances and scoring once before a medial ligament injury cut his spell short. "I'm delighted to have done the deal, and hopefully I can help the team to keep winning games,” the Tunisian international told the Cambridge official website. "I enjoyed my time here last season, I was playing a lot of matches and I knew I had the trust of the manager [Mark Bonner]. “Also knowing a lot of people at the club already, like the manager and most of the players, I feel like they believe in me and like me, so I'm very pleased to be back. "I didn't stay that long last season before I had to leave, but everyone welcomed me in so that's good and will help me to settle in again. "The players that have been brought in this summer, means there is a good attacking style of play here, and that's the way I like to play. "Every time you go to a club you want it to end on a high, and with the injury last season I finished on a low. So it did feel like I had unfinished business at the club.” HE'S BACK! 😍@idris92__ re-joins the U's!



Read more ➡️ https://t.co/XMEfr09hEz#IdrisIsBack #Cambridge pic.twitter.com/frb29LVeU6 — Cambridge United FC (@CambridgeUtdFC) September 22, 2020 Head coach Bonner added: "We are delighted to add Idris to the team and are hopeful that like many of the new signings, he can fit seamlessly into our style. “Knowing many of the players and staff, and having spent a short but successful spell with us last year, this loan gives him an opportunity to pick up where he left off. "We know he is tenacious and will add further creativity to our attacking options, and his arrival gives us greater competition throughout the midfield and attacking units. “Idris's challenge now is to make the most of this opportunity, add value to our squad, and help us continue building towards the team we want to become.” El Mizouni is set to make his second U’s debut Saturday's League Two fixture at home to Tranmere Rovers, his 20th birthday. Blues boss Paul Lambert said just over a week ago that he’d like to get youngsters such as El Mizouni, Armando Dobra and Brett McGavin out on loan to get first-team games under their belts.

Photo: Matchday Images



Bergholt_Blue added 16:21 - Sep 22

Disappointed was hoping to see him pushing for a place here let's hope he doesn't get an injury like last time 0

Toronto_Tractor added 16:22 - Sep 22

Great way for him to Idris his lack of game time at town.. Good luck! 5

Pencilpete added 16:23 - Sep 22

If he isn't going to play then it's a great move - he'll benefit from playing League 2 football week in / week out than rotting in our U23s.



Fingers crossed he comes back from a season in League 2 having benefitted the way Wolfenden did 7

BlueandTruesince82 added 16:25 - Sep 22

Given our MF options I'm not too worried by this... think a full season at Cambs will do him good, help him develop then back with us next season a bit more experienced, touch more streetwise. 4

chorltonskylineblue added 16:25 - Sep 22

Much as I'd like to see talented youngsters like Idris in and around our first team I'm pleased about this. Cambridge are on fire in League 2 and they've got a young progressive coach. Idris did well there last season and was seemingly well liked by the fans so hope he can get some decent game time and impress again. As I say, I'd rather players like him and Dobra were here, but if Lambert's not going to play them then they are much better getting time at decent teams at a lower level than playing in our U23s. Go Idris! 6

heathen66 added 16:46 - Sep 22

Would have preferred to have him been given a chance here, as he is one of a very few natural wide men with only Edwards as the other (not players who play out wide, genuine wingers who can take people on and have a few 'tricks').

Like Edwards can be a real game changer on his day and able to create something from nothing !!

However if he is not going to be given that chance here then it is better he goes out on loan and plays games.

Good Luck Idris 2

