El Mizouni Rejoins Cambridge United on Loan
Tuesday, 22nd Sep 2020 16:19
Blues midfielder Idris El Mizouni has rejoined Cambridge United on loan for the season, although with Town having an option to recall him in January.
The 19-year-old was previously with the League Two club at the end of last season, signing in January and making five starts and two sub appearances and scoring once before a medial ligament injury cut his spell short.
"I'm delighted to have done the deal, and hopefully I can help the team to keep winning games,” the Tunisian international told the Cambridge official website.
"I enjoyed my time here last season, I was playing a lot of matches and I knew I had the trust of the manager [Mark Bonner].
“Also knowing a lot of people at the club already, like the manager and most of the players, I feel like they believe in me and like me, so I'm very pleased to be back.
"I didn't stay that long last season before I had to leave, but everyone welcomed me in so that's good and will help me to settle in again.
"The players that have been brought in this summer, means there is a good attacking style of play here, and that's the way I like to play.
"Every time you go to a club you want it to end on a high, and with the injury last season I finished on a low. So it did feel like I had unfinished business at the club.”
Head coach Bonner added: "We are delighted to add Idris to the team and are hopeful that like many of the new signings, he can fit seamlessly into our style.
“Knowing many of the players and staff, and having spent a short but successful spell with us last year, this loan gives him an opportunity to pick up where he left off.
"We know he is tenacious and will add further creativity to our attacking options, and his arrival gives us greater competition throughout the midfield and attacking units.
“Idris's challenge now is to make the most of this opportunity, add value to our squad, and help us continue building towards the team we want to become.”
El Mizouni is set to make his second U’s debut Saturday's League Two fixture at home to Tranmere Rovers, his 20th birthday.
Blues boss Paul Lambert said just over a week ago that he’d like to get youngsters such as El Mizouni, Armando Dobra and Brett McGavin out on loan to get first-team games under their belts.
