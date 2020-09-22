Town Sign Arsenal Defender McGuinness on Loan
Tuesday, 22nd Sep 2020 17:35
Town have signed young Arsenal central defender Mark McGuinness on loan for the season.
McGuinness, who stands 6ft 4in tall, impressed for Arsenal’s U21s as he skippered them to their 2-1 EFL Trophy victory over the Blues earlier this month.
The London-born Republic of Ireland U19 international is yet to make a competitive first-team appearance for the Gunners with the game against Town only his second EFL Trophy tie for their U21s.
A member of the Arsenal's U18 team which won the Premier League South in 2018/09, partnering former Blues youngster Harry Clarke at the heart of the defence.
McGuinness, who has been with the Gunners since he was 10, signed a professional contract in April and has been training with the first team since then.
He missed much of last season due to injury but caught the attention of Arsenal fans in pre-season when he headed a goal against the MK Dons in a friendly in his first appearance for the senior side.
Town boss Paul Lambert has been after another centre-half all summer, with veteran former Derby skipper Richard Keogh having been targeted.
Since the introduction of the League One salary cap, any further Blues additions have seemed most likely to be loanees aged below 21, whose wages don't count towards the limit.
Photo: ITFC
