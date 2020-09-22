Town Sign Arsenal Defender McGuinness on Loan

Tuesday, 22nd Sep 2020 17:35 Town have signed young Arsenal central defender Mark McGuinness on loan for the season. McGuinness, who stands 6ft 4in tall, impressed for Arsenal’s U21s as he skippered them to their 2-1 EFL Trophy victory over the Blues earlier this month. The London-born Republic of Ireland U19 international is yet to make a competitive first-team appearance for the Gunners with the game against Town only his second EFL Trophy tie for their U21s. A member of the Arsenal's U18 team which won the Premier League South in 2018/09, partnering former Blues youngster Harry Clarke at the heart of the defence. McGuinness, who has been with the Gunners since he was 10, signed a professional contract in April and has been training with the first team since then. Last-ditch tackles, cross-field passes and a vital goal-line clearance ✅



Keep it up, @MarkMcGuinness0 👏 pic.twitter.com/Xt5J9vDRHa — Arsenal Academy (@ArsenalAcademy) September 9, 2020 He missed much of last season due to injury but caught the attention of Arsenal fans in pre-season when he headed a goal against the MK Dons in a friendly in his first appearance for the senior side. Town boss Paul Lambert has been after another centre-half all summer, with veteran former Derby skipper Richard Keogh having been targeted. Since the introduction of the League One salary cap, any further Blues additions have seemed most likely to be loanees aged below 21, whose wages don't count towards the limit.

Photo: ITFC



osborne1nil added 17:38 - Sep 22

Extra support in this area could be key the way we seem to get injuries. Welcome aboard Mark. 3

TrueBlue66 added 17:39 - Sep 22

Welcome Mark. Fear this could lead to Wolfy's exit looking at the number of CB's on the books now! :( -3

BryanPlug added 17:40 - Sep 22

Why? 1

casanovacrow added 17:44 - Sep 22

I approve 4

robmonkey007 added 17:46 - Sep 22

Maybe woolfenden and Vincent Young are out for longer than we have been lead to believe. Donacion is out of his depth in league one, so this is great news. Fantastic opportunity for player and us.

Welcome to Portman road 1

Pencilpete added 17:48 - Sep 22

He was immense against us the other week. Mick Mills in commentary was saying we should contact Arsenal to see if he was available .... I'll trust his judgement on being a defender. 15

PortmanTerrorist added 18:01 - Sep 22

Hate to say it, but Town are doing all the right things at the moment.....it can't last. Can it ?



Welcome and make your mark, Mark !

1

therein61 added 18:02 - Sep 22

Mr Mills knows what he's on about 1

unknown100 added 18:07 - Sep 22

Nice 😎 1

NthQldITFC added 18:09 - Sep 22

😎 Welcome to Jazz Club, nice. 0

Sparky85 added 18:11 - Sep 22

A signing that makes so much sense

1. The wages won’t count

2. Was awesome against us

3. Donacien clearly not rated so Chambers RB until KVY returns.

4. With Chambers RB and Woolf out, we only had 2 fit first team CB’s



Well done to all for getting this done! Will be a good signing for us. Wouldn’t be surprised if Donacien leaves before the end of the window, subject to KVY fitness that is. 1

ITFCMonk added 18:13 - Sep 22

Looks like Chambers will continue to play right back then 0

North_London_Blue added 18:14 - Sep 22

Arsenal rate him and it might allow us to give Nbada some experience on loan if he’s only going to be 3rd or 4th choice CB this season. Interesting to see how he gets on. He was decent in the cup game against us. Built like a tank! 0

runaround added 18:17 - Sep 22

Any player who has my favourite alcoholic tipple in his name is a good signing as far as I am concerned. Welcome to Portman Road 1

LWNR2013 added 18:23 - Sep 22

runaround ... my glass is Half full with your favourite tipple as I post this - totally irrelevant to the signing but good luck to the young man Cheers 0

therein61 added 18:24 - Sep 22

He gives us strength in the centre back position and looks very promising and we don't need to rush Wolfie and KVY back until they are fully fit(and i stress fully fit!!) the skipper is so far doing a decent job at right back so all defensively, and midfield wise looks good all we need now is to start banging a few more goals in to keep the 3 points ours. 0

jas0999 added 18:30 - Sep 22

I don’t rate Wilson so this is a potentially good signing - albeit on loan. 1

itfchorry added 18:39 - Sep 22

We will be ok at defending corners with -



Hokey

Hawkins

McGuines s 0

planetblue_2011 added 18:57 - Sep 22

At first I thought why another cb? But it make sense we do only have 3 fit at the minute & Chambers is one of them playing rb so this is a great signing at the right time. If anything happens to Wilson or Nsiala we will be light at the back.

Obviously when Woolfy & V Young come back there will be competition for places & as Lambert says own the shirt!! Welcome aboard Mark COYB⚽️

0

DebsyAngel added 19:00 - Sep 22

Welcome to our club, Mark, best of luck! 0

Pencilpete added 19:02 - Sep 22

It's a big if but IF we got promoted then theres a good chance Arsenal would let us keep him for a second season so he can test himself at the higher level 0

Jonaldo added 19:05 - Sep 22

Does that signpost an exit for Wolfey during the transfer window? 0

