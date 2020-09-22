McGuinness: I Know I Won't Just Walk Into the Team

Tuesday, 22nd Sep 2020 18:29 New loan signing Mark McGuinness is looking forward to getting some first-team experience under his belt in his season with the Blues. The Republic of Ireland U19 international joined Town on loan for the campaign earlier this evening and knows he has a fight on his hands to claim a place in the side with Toto Nsiala and James Wilson currently the centre-halves with skipper Luke Chambers, currently playing at right-back, Luke Woolfenden, who is out with a knock at present, and Corrie Ndaba also vying for the spots. "I am very happy to be here," McGuinness told the club site. "After getting the deal sorted I was really looking forward to training and it went well. I met the group this morning - they’re a great bunch of lads. "I’m hoping to be involved in plenty of first-team matches here. The lads have started really well, so I know I’ll have to impress and I won’t just walk into the team, but I’m up for the challenge. "My main priority is defending and I want to help the team keep as many clean sheets and be as solid as possible. "I also enjoy getting on the ball, though. I can see this squad try to play out from the back and that’s something that will suit me and benefit me. "The experience here could be invaluable to me. I want to make the most of it and help the club achieve what it wants."

Photo: ITFC



