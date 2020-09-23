New Robson Book Available From TWTD

Wednesday, 23rd Sep 2020 10:26 Bobby Robson: The Ultimate Patriot by Bob Harris is published by deCoubertin Books on Thursday and is available via TWTD, the first 100 with a free copy of Italia 90, World in Motion. Veteran sportswriter Harris was Robson’s friend, confidante and collaborator for more than 30 years. He followed his career from Town to Barcelona via his spells with PSV, Porto, Sporting Lisbon, Newcastle and, of course, England, who he took to within a penalty kick of the 1990 World Cup final. Harris accumulated hundreds of hours of recordings with the legendary Blues boss in the process of ghostwriting six books published under Robson’s name, as well as reporting on hundreds of games with both clubs and country. Now, a decade after Robson’s death, Harris has written about their friendship, utilising this body of material and his own memories of the great man in a book which is part memoir, part biography. Harris said: “Of all the books I have written with some of the world's leading sportsmen, this was the easiest, the quickest and, I have to say, the most enjoyable. “It brought back so many memorable moments I was fortunate enough to share with this iconic figure; most of them good but also with incidents of great sadness. “Bobby Robson was a special person who touched so many people with his charm and personality and, as he matured, he became more loved and respected as he earned his place in the hearts of football followers around the globe. I miss his company enormously 10 years on.” Bobby Robson: The Ultimate Patriot by Bob Harris, which features a foreword by Gary Lineker, is published by deCoubertin Books and is priced £20. It is available from TWTD via the publishers here. The publishers will include a complimentary copy of Italia 90, World in Motion, the inside story of the tournament that changed football, with the first 100 sold.

Photo: Action Images



MickMillsTash added 11:52 - Sep 23

The first cup of coffee I ever made was for Bobby Robson - 16 year old work experience in an accountancy office

I did not know how to make coffee and used a desert spoon instead of a tea spoon



Was not asked again, did not get picked for Euro 88. 0

