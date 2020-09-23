Quantcast
Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Smith Red-Carded as U23s Lose at QPR
Wednesday, 23rd Sep 2020 12:29

Left-back Tommy Smith was sent off as Town’s U23s were beaten 5-0 in a behind closed doors game at QPR's Harlington training ground yesterday, while keeper Bert White saved one of two Rangers penalties.

Aramide Oteh scored twice before the break but also saw a penalty saved by White, Smith having been dismissed for bringing down a home attacker in the incident which led to the spot-kick.

Ryan Manning, who trained with the Town academy as a schoolboy, and Olamide Shodipo, successfully from the spot, were also on target in the second half with the other an own goal.

Town: White, O'Reilly, Cotter, Baggott, Smith, Gibbs, Viral, Crane, Folami, Z Brown, Simpson. Subs: Crowe, Siziba, Andoh.



Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



backwaywhen added 13:09 - Sep 23
Bit of a tonking .
0


You need to login in order to post your comments

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2020