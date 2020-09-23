Smith Red-Carded as U23s Lose at QPR
Wednesday, 23rd Sep 2020 12:29
Left-back Tommy Smith was sent off as Town’s U23s were beaten 5-0 in a behind closed doors game at QPR's Harlington training ground yesterday, while keeper Bert White saved one of two Rangers penalties.
Aramide Oteh scored twice before the break but also saw a penalty saved by White, Smith having been dismissed for bringing down a home attacker in the incident which led to the spot-kick.
Ryan Manning, who trained with the Town academy as a schoolboy, and Olamide Shodipo, successfully from the spot, were also on target in the second half with the other an own goal.
Town: White, O'Reilly, Cotter, Baggott, Smith, Gibbs, Viral, Crane, Folami, Z Brown, Simpson. Subs: Crowe, Siziba, Andoh.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]