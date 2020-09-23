Smith Red-Carded as U23s Lose at QPR

Wednesday, 23rd Sep 2020 12:29 Left-back Tommy Smith was sent off as Town’s U23s were beaten 5-0 in a behind closed doors game at QPR's Harlington training ground yesterday, while keeper Bert White saved one of two Rangers penalties. Aramide Oteh scored twice before the break but also saw a penalty saved by White, Smith having been dismissed for bringing down a home attacker in the incident which led to the spot-kick. Ryan Manning, who trained with the Town academy as a schoolboy, and Olamide Shodipo, successfully from the spot, were also on target in the second half with the other an own goal. Town: White, O'Reilly, Cotter, Baggott, Smith, Gibbs, Viral, Crane, Folami, Z Brown, Simpson. Subs: Crowe, Siziba, Andoh. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️



Enjoy all 5️⃣ goals from #QPRU23's win over Ipswich Town on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/E57vt6G9HP — QPR FC (@QPR) September 23, 2020



Photo: Matchday Images



backwaywhen added 13:09 - Sep 23

Bit of a tonking . 0

