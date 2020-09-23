Lambert: Loan Move a Good Challenge for McGuinness

Wednesday, 23rd Sep 2020 14:58 Boss Paul Lambert says Town's new loan signing Mark McGuinness impressed him hugely when skippering Arsenal’s U23s in the recent EFL Trophy tie between the clubs at Portman Road. The 19-year-old, who is with the Blues for the season, was already a player Lambert was aware of prior to the game and that his display that night caught his eye. "His name was mentioned a few weeks prior to it," Lambert told the club site. "We had a chance to see him close up when he played against us. I thought he was excellent. "I think anybody in the stadium that night would’ve seen that the young lad is a really good player. He’s got a big presence about him so I’m really happy. "He looked a really good leader as well for somebody so young. His no-nonsense approach was really good. He’s comfortable on the ball. It’s a good challenge for him to take on and it should be a beneficial loan move for him." The Blues boss says McGuinness’s signing gives the Blues more competition at the heart of their defence. "James [Wilson] and Toto [Nsiala] have been absolutely brilliant for us," he added. "They hold it at the minute. They’re playing really well and Mark knows that which is good. "Woolfy [Luke Woolfenden] will need to push to get in as well. That’s important that the two lads who are playing at the minute know that they are in good form and playing well but they also know that they have players breathing down their necks to get in the team. "It’ll raise their game as well, knowing that they have really good players behind them."

Photo: ITFC



hoppy added 15:07 - Sep 23

Why is it, Wolfy always seems to be mentioned almost as an afterthought recently, when I've heard him spoken of in Lambert's interviews? 1

BrixtonBlue added 15:10 - Sep 23

A striker who can hold the ball up but also score goals would be nice too please Mr. Lambert, if I'm not being too greedy. 1

BrixtonBlue added 15:11 - Sep 23

Because he hasn't played yet, Hops. Also, I wanted to be first comment on here! 0

Lovemyclub74 added 15:24 - Sep 23

Hi everyone, this is my 1st post.......yay lol.

Great to see Lambert bringing in young hungry players which will bode well for competition at the back ,great news!!!!.

I understand Lambert is not everyone's cup of tea but at the end of the day he is our manager, nothing is gonna change that and I for one believe he has learnt big lessons from last season and is probably one of the best managers in league 1, so if we can all have a bit of belief and posotivty I think we will get promoted this season.

Not looking forward to bluearmy81 post about this tho.....lol 6

hoppy added 15:25 - Sep 23

Sorry Brixton... but he's spoken of him in that way since before any of them had played - along the lines of 'he's got to work much harder etc to be included...' (paraphrased), when last season he must've been one of the first on the team sheet? 0

catch74 added 15:36 - Sep 23

No mention of Chambers as a cb - clearly KVY is out for a good while then.

Hello Hoppy and Brixton, strange place this, I’ve got lost and found the comments section. 0

Wallingford_Boy added 15:38 - Sep 23

hoppy - I think you are looking too deeply into it. He was simply saying these two are there now and doing a good job. Woolfy is out with an injury which looks like it might be take a while to heal from, but at least he referenced him! 0

BromleyBloo added 16:06 - Sep 23

My view to make sense of this is that WoolfY and/or KVY must be out at least for the medium term and Ndaba also out. Clearly McGuinness a good quality player with potential, but I think Woolfy could go all the way - more so than Downes - so must play when fit regardless of others. Ndaba also looked good and think we should have continued his development as well to learn from Nsiala, Wilson and Chambers, but presumably he goes out on loan now when everybody else is over the injuries............. 0

