Lambert: Loan Move a Good Challenge for McGuinness
Wednesday, 23rd Sep 2020 14:58
Boss Paul Lambert says Town's new loan signing Mark McGuinness impressed him hugely when skippering Arsenal’s U23s in the recent EFL Trophy tie between the clubs at Portman Road.
The 19-year-old, who is with the Blues for the season, was already a player Lambert was aware of prior to the game and that his display that night caught his eye.
"His name was mentioned a few weeks prior to it," Lambert told the club site. "We had a chance to see him close up when he played against us. I thought he was excellent.
"I think anybody in the stadium that night would’ve seen that the young lad is a really good player. He’s got a big presence about him so I’m really happy.
"He looked a really good leader as well for somebody so young. His no-nonsense approach was really good. He’s comfortable on the ball. It’s a good challenge for him to take on and it should be a beneficial loan move for him."
The Blues boss says McGuinness’s signing gives the Blues more competition at the heart of their defence.
"James [Wilson] and Toto [Nsiala] have been absolutely brilliant for us," he added. "They hold it at the minute. They’re playing really well and Mark knows that which is good.
"Woolfy [Luke Woolfenden] will need to push to get in as well. That’s important that the two lads who are playing at the minute know that they are in good form and playing well but they also know that they have players breathing down their necks to get in the team.
"It’ll raise their game as well, knowing that they have really good players behind them."
Photo: ITFC
