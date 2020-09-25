Lambert: There's Got to Be Some Kind of Help for Clubs

Friday, 25th Sep 2020 11:04 Boss Paul Lambert has backed owner Marcus Evans’s view that the Premier League or Government need to provide struggling EFL clubs with financial help with the return of fans to stadia having been delayed earlier this week, perhaps for up to six months. Asked what he made of this week’s decision, made in the wake of the increase in coronavirus cases, Lambert said: “I really don't know where the game is going, to be honest. I think it's in a really precarious position with a lot of things and the fans not coming in is another blow to everybody. “Like everybody, I don't know what you can do, I don't know where you can go, I don't know who you can see, it's a really dangerous position I think.” Does the plight of other clubs worry him? “The plight of our own club worries me, not just any other club. Our own club is the same as everybody else. “It's not a nice situation what's happening, we can't even go back into the building [at the training ground], it's incredible all the things you can't do. We have to be up in the dome [to change] that's like an icebox, so it's a dangerous situation.” Yesterday, owner Evans said he’d like to see grants from Government made to lower league sides and that he hoped discussions with the Premier League would help secure the futures of clubs. “I think there's got to be some help,” Lambert concurred. “There’s got to be something going into the lower leagues, without a doubt. “Even the Championship clubs as well, there's got to be something to help everybody. If it keeps going the way it's going I don't know how some clubs will survive, I really don't. There's got to be some sort of help.” Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments