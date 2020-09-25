Lambert: Lankester Doing Really Well But No Pressure to Play Game After Game

Friday, 25th Sep 2020 11:28 Jack Lankester made a big impact on his return to the Blues picking up two assists having come off the bench in last week’s 2-0 win at Bristol Rovers, but boss Paul Lambert says the 20-year-old’s comeback has to be taken slowly following his lengthy absence after twice undergoing surgery for stress fractures to his back. Lankester, introduced in the 63rd minute for his first appearance since January 2019, whipped over the cross which Rovers skipper Max Ehmer headed past his own keeper to break the deadlock on 80, then laid on a pass for Jon Nolan to add the second nine minutes later. But while delighted with the academy product’s performance, Lambert says Lankester’s still some way from starting week-in, week-out. “He’d been out nearly 18 months, that’s an impossibility physically,” the Blues manager said. “That kid can’t be relied on to play game after game at this minute. “He’s doing really, really well, but there’s no pressure from me or anybody to say ‘You must play all the time’, that’s so unfair. “He made an impact. Do I expect him to make an impact in games? Yes, I do, I expect him to do that. But do I expect him to play game after game after game? No. That’s not fair on him.” Lankester will be hoping to play a part from the bench again tomorrow when the Blues host Rochdale and will be looking to add to his one senior goal, netted against Millwall at Portman Road in January 2019. Photo: Matchday Images



fallguy1234 added 11:58 - Sep 25

I understand that he’s been unlucky with injuries but what is PL’s constant obsession with being a young player and pressure? Look at Phil Foden for city, Greenwood for UTD, if you’re good enough, you’re old enough and can play week in week out. Load of nonsense and any town fan will agree that he makes things happen, and if we want out of this league, he can be the main man. How can a player get a run of form playing 1 in 3? 0

positivity added 12:18 - Sep 25

it is about the injury, he's been out for 18 months just like doz. last season he wasn't up to playing week in week out. a year on he is.



lambert has many faults, but he seems to be handling this one ok, as you say lankester is making things happen, but this is from the bench at present, useful weapon to have 1

Terry_Nutkins added 12:54 - Sep 25

Fallguy....he's talking about after the Injury.



There is some superb irony in picking Foden to 'prove' your point when Foden has been desperate to play for 3 years but Guardiola refused to rush it and put pressure on him. Guardiola's approach to the young players is very much to let them learn first and ease them in.



The approach with Lankaster is bang on. 0

