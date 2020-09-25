Lambert: Lankester Doing Really Well But No Pressure to Play Game After Game
Friday, 25th Sep 2020 11:28
Jack Lankester made a big impact on his return to the Blues picking up two assists having come off the bench in last week’s 2-0 win at Bristol Rovers, but boss Paul Lambert says the 20-year-old’s comeback has to be taken slowly following his lengthy absence after twice undergoing surgery for stress fractures to his back.
Lankester, introduced in the 63rd minute for his first appearance since January 2019, whipped over the cross which Rovers skipper Max Ehmer headed past his own keeper to break the deadlock on 80, then laid on a pass for Jon Nolan to add the second nine minutes later.
But while delighted with the academy product’s performance, Lambert says Lankester’s still some way from starting week-in, week-out.
“He’d been out nearly 18 months, that’s an impossibility physically,” the Blues manager said. “That kid can’t be relied on to play game after game at this minute.
“He’s doing really, really well, but there’s no pressure from me or anybody to say ‘You must play all the time’, that’s so unfair.
“He made an impact. Do I expect him to make an impact in games? Yes, I do, I expect him to do that. But do I expect him to play game after game after game? No. That’s not fair on him.”
Lankester will be hoping to play a part from the bench again tomorrow when the Blues host Rochdale and will be looking to add to his one senior goal, netted against Millwall at Portman Road in January 2019.
Photo: Matchday Images
