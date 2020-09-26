Tractor Girls at Billericay

Saturday, 26th Sep 2020 12:06 Ipswich Town Women travel to face Billericay Town at New Lodge on Sunday (KO 2pm) aiming to build on last weekend’s 1-0 home win against Hashtag United in their opening FAWNL Division One South East game. Manager Joe Sheehan was pleased with the three points, secured via Lucy Egan's 53rd-minute volley, particularly having lost a number of players to injury in the run-up to the fixture. “We did OK, all things considered in the build-up,” Sheehan said. “It was a good outcome for us. We got through it which was the biggest aim. We performed OK.” Looking ahead to Sunday and the trip to Billericay, who got their season up and running with a 4-0 win at Cambridge United last week, he is anticipating a game similar to last season’s 2-1 home victory over the Essex side, the only meeting between the teams in 2019/20 due to the season being curtailed and subsequently declared null and void. “It was a really good competitive game,” he reflected. “I think we were worthy winners on that day and it’ll be no different this weekend, a really challenging game for us and one we’re really looking forward to.” NEXT MATCH



On the back of a great start to the @FAWNL campaign, we host Ipswich Town at New Lodge this Sunday!



Tickets available online ONLY and the standard evePASS / Track & Trace measures will apply.



(Men's ST holders FREE entry)



TICKETS👇https://t.co/TBrMlmMmeb pic.twitter.com/T392VaTyud — BTFC Women (@BTFCWomen) September 21, 2020 Regarding the chances of Anna Grey, Eloise King and summer signing Georgia Allen featuring on Sunday, he added: “We’re pleased that we overcame last week because we had quite a few injuries and knocks and we’ll find out a bit more closer to Sunday whether they’ll be available or not.” One player who won’t be involved is midfielder Blue Wilson, who suffered a stress fracture to her right fibula while away with the England U19s and will be out of action for up to three months. Photo: Ross Halls



