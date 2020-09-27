Quantcast
Tractor Girls Win at Billericay
Sunday, 27th Sep 2020 18:56

Ipswich Town Women made it two wins from two as goals from Paige Peake, Sophie Peskett and Maddie Biggs saw them to a 3-0 victory at Billericay Town.

Peake (pictured) opened the scoring directly from a corner in the 41st minute - just as she did in last year’s 2-1 home success over the same opposition - Peskett added the second on 61, with debutant sub Georgia Allen providing the assist, and Biggs sealed the win five minutes later.

Elsewhere, a young Tractor Girls side retained the Suffolk Women’s Cup for the sixth successive season by beating Brett Vale 6-0 at Needham Market’s Bloomfields.

Town: Williams, Boswell, Hubbard (c), Cooper (Allen 46), Egan, Thomas (Biggs 63), King (Barratt 75), Grey, Peskett, Lafayette, Peake. Unused: Meollo, Rossiter.

Photo: ITFC Women



ScottCandage added 19:34 - Sep 27


AMAZING goal by Paige Peake for the first one.
