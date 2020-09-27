Tractor Girls Win at Billericay

Sunday, 27th Sep 2020 18:56 Ipswich Town Women made it two wins from two as goals from Paige Peake, Sophie Peskett and Maddie Biggs saw them to a 3-0 victory at Billericay Town. Peake (pictured) opened the scoring directly from a corner in the 41st minute - just as she did in last year’s 2-1 home success over the same opposition - Peskett added the second on 61, with debutant sub Georgia Allen providing the assist, and Biggs sealed the win five minutes later. Elsewhere, a young Tractor Girls side retained the Suffolk Women’s Cup for the sixth successive season by beating Brett Vale 6-0 at Needham Market’s Bloomfields. Town: Williams, Boswell, Hubbard (c), Cooper (Allen 46), Egan, Thomas (Biggs 63), King (Barratt 75), Grey, Peskett, Lafayette, Peake. Unused: Meollo, Rossiter. Photo: ITFC Women



ScottCandage added 19:34 - Sep 27

GOAL CAM



All the goals from the defeat at home to @ITFCWomen today at New Lodge in the @FAWNL ⚽️💙



Sponsored by @iCoreLtd pic.twitter.com/aUKW8t7rWQ — BTFC Women (@BTFCWomen) September 27, 2020



AMAZING goal by Paige Peake for the first one. AMAZING goal by Paige Peake for the first one. 0

