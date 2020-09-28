Nsiala in Team of the Week

Monday, 28th Sep 2020 12:46 Centre-half Toto Nsiala has been named in the Sky Bet League One Team of the Week for his performance in Saturday’s 2-0 home victory over Rochdale. It’s the third week running that the Blues have been represented in the divisional select XI with Teddy Bishop having been included a fortnight ago and Jon Nolan last week along with manager Paul Lambert. Also in this week’s XI is ex-Town loanee Dominic Samuel, who scored twice on his Gillingham debut as the Kent side beat Blackpool 2-0 at the Priestfield Stadium. Photo: TWTD



LWNR2013 added 12:51 - Sep 28

Good 0

Wooly74 added 12:53 - Sep 28

OMG seriously!!!



-5

Mattchuuuu added 12:54 - Sep 28

Congratulations, Toto - brilliant at interceptions/ putting his body in the way, little bit scary when passing though. Overall, his games improved a hell of a lot for being in the team (hats off to Lambert) 5

spanishblue added 12:55 - Sep 28

nice one but why no Edwards 3 good games, 1

leftie1972 added 13:00 - Sep 28

Well done Tote! This will do no end of good for his confidence, he has come back a different player this season so far. Long may it continue! 4

jayessess added 13:11 - Sep 28

thought he was better the week before! 0

PortmanTerrorist added 13:12 - Sep 28

We signed Toto as he was quality at this level, the last time he was given a proper run (back end of season before last) he was easily our best defender, so no surprise here.



Well done Toto. Greater challenges to come, but in Toto we trust. COYB 2

ChrisFelix added 13:18 - Sep 28

Thats 'one in the eye' for those who criticise him 2

BlockJJ added 13:24 - Sep 28

"Post contains unacceptable language"



Damn, I can't post what I think about that.. -2

TrueBlue66 added 13:50 - Sep 28

Solid performance, a couple of stray passes early on in the game but keep a clean sheet every week and we can deal with those minor mistakes! 1

WhoisJimmyJuan added 13:56 - Sep 28

I'm really pleased. And I'm glad to be proved wrong: I had long given up on him. My bad. More work needed on distribution but it seems maybe he just lost confidence and now its coming back. 0

