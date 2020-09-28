Nsiala in Team of the Week
Monday, 28th Sep 2020 12:46
Centre-half Toto Nsiala has been named in the Sky Bet League One Team of the Week for his performance in Saturday’s 2-0 home victory over Rochdale.
It’s the third week running that the Blues have been represented in the divisional select XI with Teddy Bishop having been included a fortnight ago and Jon Nolan last week along with manager Paul Lambert.
Also in this week’s XI is ex-Town loanee Dominic Samuel, who scored twice on his Gillingham debut as the Kent side beat Blackpool 2-0 at the Priestfield Stadium.
