Sir Bobby Robson School Opens

Tuesday, 29th Sep 2020 14:23 An Ipswich school named after Sir Bobby Robson has opened despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The Sir Bobby Robson School, for youngsters with social, emotional and mental health needs, has welcomed its first cohort of pupils to temporary classrooms at the Murrayfield Centre with its new state-of-the-art building on the former Holywells High site in Lindbergh Road having been delayed due to the Covid-19 crisis and now due to open in November. Headteacher Adam Dabin said: “I am delighted with how the Sir Bobby Robson School has started. “This is thanks to the hard work of our staff and students and the support we have received from parents and the wider local community. “The need for further and enhanced SEND provision in the local area is well-documented and we are pleased to have opened the Sir Bobby Robson School to begin addressing this need.” Mr Dabin praised the support of Suffolk County Council in quickly finding alternative classroom space which enabled the school to open two weeks ago. He added: “Our new school building in Lindbergh Road was hit by understandable delays brought about by the pandemic. “But we are indebted to the project team at Concertus Design & Property Consultants and RG Carter who are working above and beyond to get us into the building as quickly as possible. “We have taken staff around the new site and they are hugely excited to be working and learning in such a fantastic environment. We can’t wait to show students and families around the new building as soon as we can. “I am very proud to be the school’s first headteacher. My vision is to create the best provision for our young people, from an academic, social and emotional perspective.” The school, run by the Unity Schools Partnership, will offer 60 places for students aged eight to 16 years with social, emotional and mental health needs. The new building will include 15 classrooms, soft play and sensory areas, a new multi-purpose hall, staff and parent facilities as well as a kitchen and dining space. Parents and community leaders decided to name the school after the legendary Town and England boss. Photos: GooderhamPR



