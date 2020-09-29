U18s Defeat Canaries in Friendly

Tuesday, 29th Sep 2020 20:12 Michael Bareck scored a last-minute winner as Town’s U18s beat their Norwich counterparts 3-2 in a behind-closed-doors friendly at Playford Road this afternoon. The Blues went ahead just before the half hour via a deflected free-kick from Zanda Siziba, who scored the U18s’ goal in Saturday’s 4-1 Professional Development League Two South defeat at Charlton. Town extended their lead almost immediately when trialist Jesse Nwabueze netted from the penalty spot. The Nigerian wideman has been with the academy since pre-season having been at Crystal Palace for the past couple of years. After the break, Norwich levelled via goals from Ola Okeowo and Abu Kamara on 53 and 80 but the Blues weren’t to be denied their victory, Bareck (pictured) stabbing home in the final minute. Meanwhile, Town’s U16s are in action against Sporting 87's U18s in the Suffolk FA Boys' U18 Midweek Cup on Thursday at AFC Sudbury’s MEL Group Stadium (KO 7.30pm). Our U18's face @AcademyIpswich in the Blue Square Solutions Boys Suffolk FA U18 Midweek Cup next Thursday evening. Match sponsors - https://t.co/Q9JtMnm9s9



🎟️Ticket only event - Get yours here... https://t.co/o9Iy3VdbBQ



📍MEL Group Stadium, AFC Sudbury

⏰1st Oct 7:30pm Kick off pic.twitter.com/6ZG94WxM8C — Sporting 87 (@Official_S87) September 24, 2020 Photo: TWTD



ScottCandage added 20:16 - Sep 29

Michael Bareck is a Blue! Is a Blue! Is a Blue!

Michael Bareck is a Blue! He hates Norwich! 0

