Przybek in Wales U21s Squad

Wednesday, 30th Sep 2020 16:26 Blues keeper Adam Przybek has been named in the Wales U21s squad for their European Championships qualifier against Belgium in Leuven on Friday 9th October. The 20-year-old has previously won two U21s caps, most recently in the 1-0 defeat in Bosnia & Herzegovina earlier this month. Wales are currently fourth in qualifying Group 9 with the Belgians top of the table. Elsewhere, former Town forward Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, 29, has joined Scottish Premiership side Livingston, having previously been with Thai club PTT Rayong, who folded in 2019. Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Linkboy13 added 17:12 - Sep 30

Im surprised this lad is not number two too Thomas Holy, but then again as ive said on this site before we are not working day in day out with these players and our opinions are pretty fickle really. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments