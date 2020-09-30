Przybek in Wales U21s Squad
Wednesday, 30th Sep 2020 16:26
Blues keeper Adam Przybek has been named in the Wales U21s squad for their European Championships qualifier against Belgium in Leuven on Friday 9th October.
The 20-year-old has previously won two U21s caps, most recently in the 1-0 defeat in Bosnia & Herzegovina earlier this month.
Wales are currently fourth in qualifying Group 9 with the Belgians top of the table.
Elsewhere, former Town forward Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, 29, has joined Scottish Premiership side Livingston, having previously been with Thai club PTT Rayong, who folded in 2019.
