Half-Price Entry at Ipswich Wanderers on Saturday
Thursday, 1st Oct 2020 14:35

Ipswich Wanderers are offering Town season ticket holders half-price entry to their Thurlow Nunn League First Division game against Kings Lynn Town Reserves at Humber Doucy Lane on Saturday (KO 3pm).

Second-in-the-league Wanderers are keen for all the support they can get as they push for promotion this year.

To qualify for half-price entry, £3.50 for adults, £2.50 for concessions, simply show your ITFC season ticket from either the 2019/20 campaign or current season.

The gate at Humber Doucy Lane, where there is free parking and a licensed bar, is limited to 300.

Please note social distancing rules apply and there is QR venue sign-in for test and trace.

