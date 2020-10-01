Charlton Game Postponed Due to International Calls

Thursday, 1st Oct 2020 15:22 Town’s home game against Charlton Athletic on Saturday 10th October has been postponed due to international call-ups. The Addicks have had three players called up for international duty, allowing them to call the game off if they wish to do so. The match will now be played on Tuesday 22nd December (KO 7.45pm) unless both sides are knocked out of the FA Cup in the first round, in which case it will take place on Saturday 28th November (KO 3pm), or the two clubs both exit the EFL Trophy at the group phase, allowing the fixture to be staged on Tuesday 8th December (KO 7.45pm). So far Town have only had third-choice keeper Adam Przybek called up by the Wales U21s ahead of the October international fixtures, but are likely to have one or two other players included in squads. Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



RaymondovicBlue added 15:29 - Oct 1

This was one of our problems in getting momentum going last year ... small consolation that it is the opposition calling it off not us ... would we have done so? with the injuries we have it is quite possible that we would ....

0

ArnieM added 15:32 - Oct 1

This is a joke tbh . The size of or squad, and the actual number of senior players likely to be called up , there's probably no reason why we cant play this game . And how many players are Charlton going to have involved in International games? Laughable 2

Saxonblue74 added 15:40 - Oct 1

Rules should have been changed during Covid situation. Fixtures need to be played out asap to avoid a repeat of last season. 1

Esseeja added 15:43 - Oct 1

ArnieM it was Charlton who proposed postponal, it's just unlucky but maybe a good thing because our injuries can recover faster with this small break. 1

Kickingblock added 16:03 - Oct 1

Could be a blessing in disguise? 0

Woodbridgian added 16:05 - Oct 1

Complete joke. When lambert says he's learned from last seasons mistakes he hasn't! We completely lost momentum and will do again. Has he not noticed we have no internationals or have i mssied some signings -8

blues1 added 16:08 - Oct 1

Arnie m. Try reading the story before commenting. Its charlton who have called the game off, not us. 2

blues1 added 16:09 - Oct 1

Woodbridgian. So its Lamberts fault that Charlton called the game off? 3

Michael101 added 16:11 - Oct 1

Woodbridian,your the joke Charlton called the game off not ipswich

.reed the artical first before commenting. 3

fatboyakasha added 16:13 - Oct 1

Arnie M + Woodbridgian = 2 jokes -1

TimmyH added 16:13 - Oct 1

Charlton have 3 internationals?...where from Moldova, Liechtenstein and Azerbaijan? 1

Saxonblue74 added 16:42 - Oct 1

If you're Charlton and you have the choice of playing a team with a 100% start without conceding now or late December then it's a no brainer! 1

sydneytown added 16:53 - Oct 1

Just wondering if other teams are without games that weekend if fixtures could be changed just asking 1

backwaywhen added 17:00 - Oct 1

Woodbridgian. You are either a Plum or you cannot read properly, god help our future generations. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments