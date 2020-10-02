Lambert Plays Down Chances of New Signing to Replace Norwood
Friday, 2nd Oct 2020 09:58
Boss Paul Lambert has played down the chances of the Blues bringing in another striker as cover from James Norwood, who is set to miss at least six weeks having sustained a torn hamstring in training earlier in the week.
Town have already lost Aaron Drinan, who made an impressive start to the season, to a thigh injury, while Kayden Jackson is not fully fit having suffered a groin problem in pre-season.
“It’s a blow because I thought James was starting to find his feet again a little bit,” Lambert said, Norwood, 30, having spent pre-season rehabilitating from the groin operation he underwent in February, his second surgery of the 2019/20 campaign.
“He had a long lay-off last season and obviously now this one with his hamstring. But that’s what you’re going to get due to the situation with the long, long lay-off [due to the coronavirus pandemic], and you’re trying to cram everything in. So many games, a crazy cup competition that we’ve got to play next week.
“People moan about lads getting injured, well there’s got to be some sort of common sense about the amount of games we’re going to have to play.
“I’ve said that right from the off, you’re trying to cram in games and you’re trying to train guys to get them up to speed to last 50-odd games in a 35-week season, it’s a crazy situation.
“All the top managers in the Premier League are even saying the same and they don’t play as many games as ourselves in this division. So, it’s a blow, but you could get one or two more of these things.”
“But you’ve got to remember it’s five or six months off the guys have had and you’re going to have to have a little bit of luck not to get anything like that.
“And if we can do something then great, but we have to wait and see. It’s a difficult situation financially for every club.”
He added: “If we can’t do anything, we can’t do it. It’s financial, you’ve got to look what’s around about the world at the minute. The pandemic has affected everything and if we can’t bring anybody in then, we can’t.
“I’m really happy with the guys and how we are playing at the minute, so if we can’t, we can’t, and if we do, we do.”
Youngster Ben Folami would appear to be the next in line to come into the reckoning in Norwood’s absence but the Town manager says that’s too much responsibility to put on the young Australian’s shoulders at this point in his development.
“You can’t really on Ben Folami,” he said. “I mean come on, he’s a kid and he hasn’t been about it, he’s nowhere near ready.
“Ben hopefully will go out on loan. Aaron has obviously done really well since he’s been in, Freddie [Sears]’s best position for me is wide, I know he can do centre forward, but you can go on kids. There’s no way. They haven’t even been round about it yet.”
Photo: Matchday Images
