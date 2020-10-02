Lambert: Nothing New on Downes and Jackson Interest

Friday, 2nd Oct 2020 10:39 Blues boss Paul Lambert says he’s “heard nothing” new regarding the recent interest in midfielder Flynn Downes and striker Kayden Jackson. Crystal Palace made offers of £1.2 million and 1.6 million for Downes in late August, while AFC Bournemouth made a bid of just over a million for Jackson last month with Birmingham City also reported to be among a number of clubs interested in the former Accrington man. “No, thankfully I’ve not heard anything,” Lambert said when asked if there had been any further interest in the pair. “The two lads are fine, no problem. If it does materialise then I’m pretty sure [owner] Marcus [Evans] will be the judge and jury on it. “But at this moment, what I know is that it’s the status quo really, it’s nothing, nothing really happening.” Asked how he’d found this summer's coronavirus crisis-affected transfer window, which closes from an international perspective on Monday and domestically on October 16th, he said: “I think any manager finds a transfer window difficult, especially if you can’t go out and buy people. “We don’t have the financial clout to go and buy somebody for X amount of money, we don’t have it. “We could maybe get a loan here and there to try and help us, but I’m really happy with how the squad is at the minute and how they’re playing and if we can try and bring somebody in, great. “If we can’t, then we have to go with the guys we’ve got. So, we have to wait and see.” Photo: Matchday Images



