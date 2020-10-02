Lambert: Ludicrous Decision to Play the EFL Trophy This Season

Friday, 2nd Oct 2020 11:18 Blues manager Paul Lambert has slammed the decision to play the EFL Trophy this season with sides facing fixture congestion even without that tournament given the late start to the campaign due to the coronavirus crisis. Town host Gillingham on Tuesday in the second of their three group games - they were beaten 2-1 by Arsenal’s U21s in the first - with the finalists facing a further five matches in the knockout stage. The Blues played five games last season before exiting 2-1 at Exeter City in the round of 16. “The way it was working with maybe 50-odd games in a 35-week season, it’s ludicrous and the other good idea is playing EFL Trophy, absolutely ludicrous that, really, really mental,” Lambert said. “They should have sacrificed that tournament for one year at least until everybody gets over this and we get supporters back and we get everybody healthy. To go and play another six games is absolute nonsense.” So you wouldn’t be too disappointed if you didn’t progress this year? “We go and try and win but you’re asking people to go through 50-odd games in a 35-week season. That’s absolutely mental. Mental whoever has told us to play that. It’s a crazy situation.” Asked whether managers were consulted before the decision to play the competition was made, he responded: “What do you think? I’ve got no doubt every manager would have said they [the EFL] have to sacrifice something. “Okay, the FA Cup is one game and penalties and the Carabao Cup is one game and penalties, fine. But we’re adding another six [sic] games into it, and it’s a ludicrous decision.” Looking ahead to Tuesday’s game against the Gills, Lambert has previously said he would “try and play the kids” in the game. However, with the Charlton game on the following Saturday off, might he now field a stronger line-up? “I don’t know,” he reflected. “As I’ve said, I don’t think it’s a competition that should have been played due to the pandemic and due to the amount of games. “I think common sense had to prevail there and I don’t think it has, and they should have sacrificed that tournament for me this year, that’s for sure.” However, he hasn’t ruled out the likes of Luke Woolfenden, Alan Judge and Kayden Jackson being involved as they continue their comebacks from injury. “Woolfy, there’s a chance of him playing on Tuesday, but they’ve had a good week those guys,” he said. “Kayden has obviously had a longer lay-off, Woolfy has been a few weeks and Judgy the same, so we’ll see how everybody is.” Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Northstandveteran added 11:34 - Oct 2

Had you not taken us down to this division it wouldn't have been a problem for you to worry about would it Paul? -3

Edmundo added 11:42 - Oct 2

Bit harsh, NSV, he inherited possibly the worst Ipswich Town squad ever, with moral at rock bottom due to Hurst-Doidge "man-management".

I agree with Lambo: totally ridiculous having teams have to field a side vs Prem U-21 teams, paying to host them whist the football economy collapses around them. But hey, Sky Sports has all the Premiership footy on, so who cares? 3

Pencilpete added 11:52 - Oct 2

The Game has to be played so lets make a positive out of it - Personally i'd use it like a reserve game - play players coming back from injury who need minutes Jackson, Judge , Woolfenden and others who haven't had alot of game time for whatever reason the likes of Cornell, Kenlock, Huws, Donacien ETC and then any gaps can be filled with youngsters such as Dobra, Ndaba to give them some experience



The players coming back from injuy would benefit from a half or an hour against Gillingham then with the Cgarlton game being off they can have naother 10 days of training and they'll not be far off being 100% for the League games



That would still look a strong side on paper 0

Kesblue66 added 11:59 - Oct 2

PL.Stop whinging and get on with it.You have got plenty of "kids"who would welcome a game. 0

VanDusen added 12:06 - Oct 2

I just wish Lges1 and 2 would take a stand and not play these ludicrous reserve games. Money talks and integrity erodes further as the Showbiz League strangles the life out of everything.



Still - let's just lose on Tuesday and we can not worry about it... 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments