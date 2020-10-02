Town Sign Mönchengladbach Forward Bennetts on Loan
Friday, 2nd Oct 2020 17:07
Town have signed Borussia Mönchengladbach forward Keanan Bennetts on a season-long loan
Bennetts, 21, who operates primarily on the left, came through the youth system at Tottenham, where he would have been coached by Bryan Klug during his spell in their academy, but left for Borussia Mönchengladbach in the summer of 2018, signing a deal until the summer of 2022.
He made his only appearance for the Bundesliga club’s first team so far as a final-minute sub in a 3-0 victory over VfL Wolfsburg in June 2020. Otherwise he has played for their second XI in the Regionalliga West.
Bennetts won two caps with Germany’s U15s in 2014 - he qualifies via his mother who is from Hamburg - but later switched to represent England, winning caps at U16, U17 and U19 levels alongside Andre Dozzell, Flynn Downes, Tristan Nydam and ex-Blues youth keeper Nick Hayes. He turned down the chance to play for Nigeria.
Despite manager Paul Lambert's German connections, Bennetts is the first player the Blues have recruited from that market since the former Borussia Dortmund midfielder took charge at Portman Road in October 2018.
Edgware-born Bennetts played in an academy showcase game against Town for Tottenham’s U15s at Portman Road in 2015.
Bennetts was signed too late to make his debut in Saturday's game away against the MK Dons but could feature in the EFL Trophy tie with Gillingham on Tuesday.
Photo: ITFC
