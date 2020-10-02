Quantcast
U18s Host QPR
Friday, 2nd Oct 2020 18:15

Town’s U18s are in action in a behind-closed-doors game against QPR on Saturday morning.

The young Blues, who beat Norwich 3-2 in a friendly on Tuesday, are currently sixth in Professional Development League Two South having lost 4-1 at Charlton last weekend with the visitors bottom of the table.

Meanwhile, the U16s beat Sporting 87 U18s 8-1 in the Suffolk FA Boys' U18 Midweek Cup on Thursday at AFC Sudbury’s MEL Group Stadium on Thursday evening.

