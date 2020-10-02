Bennetts: An Exciting Step

Friday, 2nd Oct 2020 18:16 New Blues loan signing Keanan Bennetts says joining Town for the 2020/21 season is an exciting step for him. The 21-year-old sealed his move to Portman Road from parent club Borussia Mönchengladbach this afternoon. "The only way this team should be looking is up and I want to be involved," the one-time Tottenham youngster told iFollow Ipswich. "My journey has had its difficulties but also parts to be proud of, and this is another exciting step. "I spoke to Paul via Zoom and we had a good chat. He wants me to express myself and show what I'm about. I'm looking forward to this chapter. "I'd like to have played tomorrow but that can't happen so I'd like to be involved as soon as possible. “The team are going really well so I will have to work hard but most importantly I want to do a job here that benefits the team and sees us collect as many points as possible.” Bennetts has been handed the number 17 shirt for his spell with the Blues. Photo: ITFC



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



therein61 added 18:25 - Oct 2

Welcome Keanan, shame you are not in the squad for M.K, will look forward to your debut soon. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments